Keep your equity (and your sanity) while you’re growing your business

There’s no doubt about it—fundraising is the most difficult part of launching a business and being an entrepreneur. But depending on who you are, that part of the journey can be even more daunting due to bias and a system that doesn’t see every entrepreneur as an equal.

So many disparities exist in the world of venture capital, but one thing is and has always been clear: Women, especially women of color, don’t have the same access to capital that their white male counterparts do because of bias that exists within the system. In 2021, Black founders only received 1.2% of venture capital funding in the United States. This is absurd. The hurdles BIPOC founders face are absolutely unfair and show the lengths we have to go to in the world of entrepreneurship and venture capital to level the playing field. In a system that doesn’t want you to win, founders often seek out alternate routes to secure their initial funding and get off the ground and running. For some, that means a “friends and family round” or a bank loan. Even along these routes, women of color in business find themselves running into roadblocks.

For Black and brown founders, a friends and family round isn’t always an available option due to systemic racism preventing the accumulation of generational wealth in their communities. On top of that, bank loans can be predatory, often come with an astronomical interest rate, and have their own history of bias against Black and brown founders. Where does one go from here? As a founder, the frustration is unimaginable—why is it so easy for white men to succeed in business but we have to struggle to even get started? Black women are more likely than any other group to start their own businesses, with 17% doing so. So why is it so hard to see the potential? Change is needed, and needed soon. We’re missing out on the opportunity to cultivate an equitable economy for future generations, representative of all ideas and the diversity within them. High-level change is needed to combat bias in the system. But while we fight through it, there are other routes to help you succeed and secure funding as a business owner.

Here’s the good news: There are alternatives to help you succeed as a founder and to help underrepresented founders gain access to funds. One underrated option for securing funding is Revenue Based Financing (RBF). It’s a lesser-known route, but one that will help you win. RBF is an alternative to traditional fundraising that involves a company selling a portion of its future profits to its lender. Instead of letting go of stake in your business, you’ll be set up to succeed by committing a percent of your future earnings to your lender once you start generating revenue. Here’s an example from my own network, Founders First Capital Partners (FFCP). CEO Kim Folsom and her team are working to provide funding via the RBF model to early-stage entrepreneurs and underrepresented founders. They are especially interested in companies founded by veterans, moms, BIPOC people, LGBTQ+, and other classes of entrepreneurs who often struggle to get the bank loans or venture capital they need to succeed. FFCP recently put together their latest Market Report Executive Summary, showcasing the success their clients have had using Revenue Based Financing to kick off their startups