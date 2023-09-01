BY Ken Grohe4 minute read

The faith CEOs have in AI’s potential is speaking volumes about its role in shaping the future of business. However, broader executive-level disconnects could throw its adoption off track. Mixed emotions about AI run rampant throughout society and business alike. Looking at the business side of the equation, more than 3,000 global CEOs were recently surveyed for the 28th edition of The CEO Study, uncovering shared excitement and common concern regarding generative AI. Since many of the findings in this report align closely with what I experience as I engage with the CEO community, I would like to share a few thoughts of my own as to how and where generative AI can fit within the organization.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

THE INTEGRATION OF GENERATIVE AI Half of CEOs are already integrating generative AI into products and services, and 69% expect to see broad benefits from using generative AI across the organization. It’s clear that this new technology is forcing executive leadership teams to rethink how they create new business models, build new products, bring them to market, create better employee engagement, and connect with their customers. However, generative AI isn’t just influencing how technology is built and used. It is also reshaping the workforce that is creating and using the technology. For starters, a sizable number of employees don’t want their employers to ban the use of generative AI. This makes perfect sense, as many of these employees already use the technology to do their jobs. Some claim they are adopting it faster than some of their bosses and, in many cases, doing so without their bosses’ knowledge.

Even if the leadership team hasn’t come to grips with how and where AI can be used to drive efficiencies throughout their organization, it’s expected that, according to McKinsey, up to 30% of the time currently allocated to employee activities across the U.S. economy could be automated by 2030. To achieve the desired results, however, the technology must be embraced to achieve these results, and the teams using it must be capable of correctly applying AI to their job function. Nearly every U.S. executive surveyed as part of LinkedIn’sFuture of Work Report: AI at Work agreed that people skills are more critical than ever. And, to this end, we’re seeing a sharp increase in hiring changes, job openings, hiring sprees, and training. I expect executive leadership teams and their broader workforce to quickly find common ground on this topic. And when they do, I believe they will do so with a shared view of bringing competitive solutions to market faster through the most efficient means possible. This means they will need to explore streamlined efforts across talent, infrastructure, engineering, data, and operations—impacting not just the use of technology, but also the people and processes.

The driver behind these shared transformation efforts and competing hiring activities is the shift in the CEOs’ priorities. For most CEOs, technology remains the top external force impacting their organization over the next three years. However, while technology modernization was listed as the second most important on our surveyed CEOs’ priority list, productivity has dramatically moved to number one, up from the sixth spot in 2022. This shift makes for some interesting conversations at the executive level regarding planning, budgeting, and delivering on CEOs’ expectations. PAY ATTENTION TO EXECUTIVE-LEVEL DISCONNECTS

advertisement

As this tech transformation continues, I believe many CEOs will lean more heavily on their COOs and CFOs to help them make the most crucial decisions over the next few years. CIOs, CTOs, and Chief Data Officers (CDOs) will also play an increased role in defining business strategies, creative planning, and on-time and on-budget delivery. With this, I anticipate we will see even more technology-driven decision-making at the top levels of the organization with an aim toward shared services and widespread use of automation. Where CEOs once focused squarely on market expansion and profitability, we’ve seen a swift move toward technology modernization. I believe this will expose some differences in opinion on how best to adopt new business models to bring new solutions to the market. Namely, as these groups come together to define the next generation of their organizations with generative AI playing a pivotal role, leaders will need to pay close attention to concerns raised ranging from bias to ethics and privacy to security.

And as CEOs continue pushing for significant business outcomes from their investments in generative AI, note that just under one-third of their non-CEO senior executive colleagues are not on the same page. This group doesn’t believe their organization is ready to adopt generative AI responsibly. Who’s right? And how will you know? Answers to these questions sit within your vision, mission, core values, and company culture. TAKE STOCK OF BEST PRACTICES

I am all-in on platform engineering, which allows large and complex teams to become far more agile to keep up with the progressively fast-paced business environment. I’m not the only one bullish on this planning, delivery, and operations model. Gartner “expects that by 2026, 80% of software engineering organizations will establish platform teams as internal providers of reusable services, components and tools for application delivery.” Businesses will need this to succeed in their efforts to rethink how they create new business models, build new products, bring them to market, create better employee engagement, and connect with their customers. The platform is the perfect place for generative AI projects to exist. As I wrote in a previous article, “Platform engineering is able to fill critical gaps in organizational processes and enable cross-department collaboration”