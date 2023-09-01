BY Jaden Sterling4 minute read

Employees now more than ever look to employers to help solve their money problems. Interestingly, lack of money isn’t the main issue, rather lack of knowledge when it comes to money is the problem. Over one in three Americans are financially illiterate. Americans have racked up $1 trillion in credit card debt and many have less than $400 in savings. Suffice it to say, Americans are drowning in debt and don’t have a clear strategy to remedy the situation. THE IMPACT ON BUSINESSES

Companies more than likely know the effects of this problem on their rank and file. According to a study by Morgan Stanley, “Employees who are distracted by their finances at work spend three hours or more each week dealing with personal money issues during work time.” You don’t have to be a mathematician to know money worries are costing companies millions of dollars. Most people I talk to daily find it strange that good money practices aren’t taught in school. Heck, I wasn’t taught good money practices either, and I was a financial consultant for two top brokerage firms in the world. I learned valuable money skills from my multimillion-dollar clients, many of whom were business owners, some of whom were lottery winners, and a lot of whom inherited their wealth. These financial elites taught me the importance of owning focused, concentrated stock positions and not diversifying my assets. I learned to be neither a lender nor a borrower. I learned the importance of owning sound financial investments that are easy to understand rather than buying complicated investments that are difficult to figure out. I was taught the value of relationships and how my network affects my net worth.

MONEY WORRIES CAUSE UNNECESSARY PROBLEMS Money isn’t complicated. However, not knowing what to do with money is problematic and can lead to unnecessary suffering. Money worries left unattended to fester and grow can cause health issues, absenteeism from work, relationship problems, insecurities, and can even lead to bankruptcy—all of which can be avoided with basic, sound financial advice. Your business and employees don’t have to suffer. Fostering an environment where employees thrive and feel financially empowered, supported, and cared for isn’t “pie in the sky.” It can easily be a reality for every business.

After all, a happy, productive, financially fit employee can make your business thrive. Imagine the good vibes given off by an employee who feels supported, less stressed, motivated, and confident. The talk around the water cooler could be way more positive than griping about money problems. HOW LEADERS CAN TAKE ACTION Here are some solutions you can implement to help your employees become financially fit:

1. Source a “financial concierge” Sourcing a “financial concierge” to help employees navigate their finances, pay down debt, save for retirement, and grow their assets can be an arduous task, as there are many to choose from. To make the task easier, ask yourself the following: Are we clear on what we want the concierge to do for our employees and company? Do we want a financial concierge to handle payroll and other employee benefits, or just the financial wellness program?

Are we looking for a short-term solution, such as offering a nine-week savings contest, or do we want a longer-term solution from a financial concierge? An independent financial concierge won’t interfere with your current 401K plan or other retirement plan. Rather, they can be a safe place for your employees to go when finances become too confusing or when they need sound financial advice.

2. Encourage employees to take an active role in their finances Nothing improves without action. Being passive or turning a blind eye toward money won’t solve a thing. Engagement is key to financial success. Encourage employees to invest 30 minutes a week learning financial strategies recommended by your financial concierge. 3. Set it and forget it

Ask your financial concierge to create a custom financial wellness program for your company. This plan should be easy to implement and for employees to follow. Once it’s up and going, the system should be automated and user-friendly, requiring little or no follow-up by human resources. 4. Know your metrics Every successful company knows the importance of analyzing key metrics to track the success of your financial wellness program. A quarterly questionnaire eliciting feedback regarding key metrics should suffice. Your financial concierge should spearhead that process.

5. Keep it simple Employees will be more willing to take part in a financial wellness program if it’s fun, simple, and gets results. Money is complicated enough, so simplifying the learning process is key to keeping employees engaged and working toward getting positive results. Steer clear of any services that use jargon and industry speak—they won’t serve you or your employees. FINAL THOUGHTS