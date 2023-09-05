This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Slido is my preferred polling tool for live meetings and events. It’s the easiest, quickest way to engage people in a remote session. I’ve used it in hundreds of teaching sessions, workshops, and meetings in recent years. If you’ve been in a live session with me, chances are you’ve seen it. Read on for its features, limitations, and alternatives—along with a short video demo—and try this live poll to see what it’s like.

What is Slido?

Slido is a Web-based service for creating poll questions and then displaying and downloading responses.

I use it for: