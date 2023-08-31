9-tips-to-help-your-business-leaders-call-out-a-scam-artist

BY Fast Company Executive Board3 minute read

In today’s digital world, it’s not unusual for consumers to be misled online, by phone, or in person by a fraudulent agent or entity posing as a well-known and trusted brand. So, what is the first thing a company’s leadership team should do if the business and its customers fall prey?

Don’t panic. Doing so could result in a misplaced overreaction that escalates the situation even further. Instead, stop, take a breath, and assess all of the details: How and why has this happened? Next, create an immediate, transparent response to demonstrate your company’s commitment to retaining the trust of loyal and potential customers and protecting its longstanding reputation in the marketplace. Whether you are seeking practical solutions to mitigate current circumstances or you want to proactively avoid being targeted in the future, nine experts from Fast Company Executive Board are here to offer some highly effective best practices. 1. COMMUNICATE THE MATTER INTERNALLY TO GAIN UNDERSTANDING.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

First, it’s crucial for companies to communicate the matter internally to fully understand the threat and its capabilities. Customers should also be made aware and reassured that it’s being resolved as quickly as possible. If you’re transparent upfront, customers will know that they were kept in the loop from the beginning, regardless of whether the issue is expected to escalate. – Chalmers Brown, Due 2. PUT AN IMMEDIATE ACTION PLAN IN PLACE. When a company identifies a scam artist targeting its customers, immediate action is vital. Gather evidence, alert customers about the threat, report it to authorities, enhance security measures, and provide support to safeguard both loyal and potential customers against digital, phone, or in-person scams. – Hasan Saleem, DSS MEDIA

3. ASSESS THE LEVEL OF THREAT—BEFORE YOU REACT. The first thing to do when you’re made aware of deceitful or potentially fraudulent activity is to assess the threat. Just like so many legitimate industries, scam “artists” find themselves competing against each other in a highly saturated market. While all threats should be taken seriously, some are so minor—or so hopelessly futile to try to thwart—that any greater action would be an overreaction. – Jack Borie, Ubix Labs 4. INVESTIGATE THE MODE OF OPERATION AND SCAMMER’S COMMUNICATION METHOD.

Start by conducting a thorough internal investigation and collecting all available information. This includes the mode of operation, means of scammer’s communication, and impacted customer details. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal 5. BE OPEN, HONEST, AND TRANSPARENT. In the case of any sort of attack, it’s essential to be open, honest, and transparent about the threat with both staff and customers. This protects your reputation and mitigates damage while you solve the underlying issue. Be clear in explaining what happened, what the company is doing to address it, and what customers should do to protect themselves. – Gergo Vari, Lensa

advertisement

6. DOCUMENT THE INCIDENT WITH THE RIGHT PROOF AND TESTIMONIES. Make a written report and copy senior management and the manager in charge of legal and security. They will decide if the gravity warrants reporting to the local authorities or if it can be handled with a cease-and-desist letter. The important thing is to document the situation properly with the right proof and testimonies; otherwise, it just becomes a “he said she said” matter. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures 7. EDUCATE CUSTOMERS ON HOW TO STAY VIGILANT.

As a transparent organization, promptly ensure that your customers are aware of the potential scam and educate them to recognize and report suspicious activities. You can issue public warnings on official platforms, use social media, and advise your customers on how to stay vigilant. Furthermore, bring legal and security teams on board to investigate, review internal processes, and protect your valued customers. – Dharmesh Acharya, Radixweb 8. OFFER SPECIFIC DETAILS TO HELP CUSTOMERS IDENTIFY THE SCAM. The first step is to promptly inform customers about the scam. Use all communication channels available, including email, social media, your website, and more. Provide specific details of the scam to help customers identify it. Recommend immediate actions like not clicking on suspicious links or giving out personal information. Report the issue to the relevant authorities, and work with the internal cybersecurity team. – Dario Markovic, Eric Javits