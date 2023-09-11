The hottest back-to-school accessory? A location sharing app

BY Elizabeth Segran7 minute read

When Tania Sergott’s kids were starting middle school a few years ago, she took them shopping for backpacks, binders, and sneakers. But, in her mind, the most important back-to-school purchase was a cellphone equipped with Life360, a location sharing app. “They would be walking to school by themselves for the first time,” recalls Sergott, who is a managing director at Deloitte. “We got them phones not so they could have Snapchat, but so that we could know where they were.”

Now, as her kids are more independent—her son is off to college and her daughter is finishing high school—the family has been relying on the app more than ever to keep tabs on where everybody is. With a glance at the app, she can tell that her daughter is at Starbucks, then headed to theater practice; she can tell if her son is driving safely to a friend’s house. Increasingly, many other families tracking their children with the same level of intensity. There are many location sharing apps on the market to choose from including Find360, Glympse, Familonet, and GeoZilla. Life360, is one of the oldest players on the market, having launched in 2008. It is also the largest. According to the company, it now has 54 million global monthly active users and one in nine families in the United States use the app. And even though the app is now 15 years old, usage has spiked this year, with a 29% increase in sign-ups compared to last year. This surge reflects how location tracking is increasingly the norm in American families. [Image: Life360] According to Life360’s internal research, drawn from surveys and focus groups, Americans are increasingly comfortable with sacrificing their privacy for a sense of security. According to Life360’s internal data, this appears to be particularly true among Gen Z, who grew up with all kinds of tracking software on social media apps and their phones. A separate Harris Poll survey found that 79% of U.S. adults have location sharing features activated on their phone, with 48% of those people using the feature to share their location with people they know.

We’re only just beginning to understand how tracking family members is changing family dynamics, and how growing up tracked is influencing how children will mature into adulthood. The makers of these tracking apps argue that this technology helps reduce anxiety and makes life safer. But some parenting experts disagree, arguing that too much surveillance actually heightens anxiety and impinges on young adults’ ability to rely on themselves. [Photo: Life360] The point of tracking A natural disaster prompted Chris Hulls to launch Life360. In 2008, Hulls watched in horror as Hurricane Katrina swept through the United States. In the wake of the storm, many families struggled to find their loved ones because few people had tracking technology. Apple’s “Find My” app, for instance, didn’t launch until 2011. So Hull set out to develop a user-friendly app specifically designed for families to keep tabs on one another. “It took a while for the world to realize that it’s not that invasive to be tracking the whereabouts of people you care about,” says Hulls. “The app took off because we created tools specifically for families.” Over the last 15 years, the purpose of the Life360 has stayed largely the same. The free version of the app allows you to track family members and receive alerts when someone has been in a driving accident. Premium plans allow you to set alerts about when your child gets to school or arrives back at home; detect car crashes and alert authorities; and allow family members to surreptitiously ask for help when they are not feeling safe by tapping a button on their phone.

Hull says the app has grown as location tracking has become more normalized. There are now many apps on your phone that can track your location. Parking apps identify whether you’re close to a parking meter; Starbucks, Sephora, and other brands have apps that identify when you’re close to a store. On social media, people can choose to share their location with followers. And Apple recently announced a new feature called “Check In” that allows people to send a message when they’ve reached their destination. Hulls says that as Gen Z has come of age, parents have used apps like his to keep track of their kids as they’ve become more independent. Indeed, the apps have become so widespread, they’re now the norm in many communities, says Devorah Heitner, the author of the newly released Growing Up In Public: Coming of Age in a Digital World. In some cases, parents feel like they don’t really have much of a choice but to opt into tracking. “It can be really hard to resist because parents are sold this narrative that the world is an unsafe place,” she says. “So, if everybody is using it, and we’re not, are we bad parents?” There’s also the fact that keeping track of family members can become addictive. “You get these intermittent rewards throughout the day,” says Lenore Skenazy, author of Free Range Kids and president of Let Grow, an organization that fosters childhood independence. “You get a dopamine hit knowing that your daughter is six blocks closer to school, then three blocks. It slices your day into tiny increments of reassurance.”

From Hull’s point of view, the normalization of tracking is a good thing because it can reduce people’s anxiety. Parents don’t have to worry about their children because the app will ping them if something is amiss. Some users agree. Sergott’s husband, for instance, had alerts for when their kids arrived at school in the morning, so he felt he didn’t have to worry about them unless the alert didn’t go off, which never happened. “He didn’t need to be actively on his phone checking anything,” she says. “He would just get a reassuring reminder that they were where they needed to be and that gave us peace of mind.” [Image: Life360] The downside of tracking Even as tracking apps become more widespread, some experts argue that they might actually be making us more anxious. Skenazy argues that an important part of parenting is letting go and empowering children to feel like they can survive in the world on their own. She says that tracking apps may subconsciously send the message that children aren’t safe unless they are perpetually tethered to and surveilled by their parents. “These apps suggest that when kids are out and about, they’re never going to be safe enough without you watching them, in this case, electronically,” says. “Even when most parents say that they barely look at the app, I think something important is lost when you are never comfortable with uncertainty. And that is making us very anxious.”

More broadly, location tracking apps could make families feel less safe in their communities, asserts Heitner. “It’s a very isolationist perspective to think that kids are totally vulnerable in the world, apart from mom and dad,” she says. “If your kid is lost, why wouldn’t we assume that someone nice could help them, or that they could solve their own problem. Sure, we want our kids to make good decisions and be aware when someone doesn’t seem trustworthy. We don’t want to encourage our kids to have such a level of mistrust in the world.” In many ways, Hulls agrees with these parenting experts that it is important to teach kids independence. He makes the case that these apps are a tool that can be used in both healthy and unhealthy ways. Over the years, he’s heard many stories of overbearing parents who infringe on their children’s privacy. He’s gone on TikTok to encourage parents to back off. Indeed, he argues that it is possible to use these apps to actually give kids more freedom than you would have otherwise: You might let your elementary-age kids go to the playground or walk to school by themselves earlier than you otherwise would because you can track them. “The app is really just an extension of your own family dynamic,” he says. And certainly, by the time a child is going to college, Hulls believes it is important for parents to loosen their grip. “When your kid is 12, it makes sense to know exactly where they are, but when they are 18, you need to have an adult conversation about what level of tracking is appropriate,” he says. “Some kids say they like keeping tracking on because it make them feel closer to their families. But as a parent, you’re doing yourself a disservice if you infantilize your child by monitoring their every move.”