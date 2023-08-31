Burger King is the latest fast-food chain to be sued over the size of its burgers

Burger King is being sued over the size of its Whoppers. The proposed class-action suit alleges that the company makes the Whopper look bigger than it is on its in-store menu boards, thus misleading customers into thinking they’ll get more food than they do.

Specifically, the lawsuit says that Burger King makes its Whoppers look 35% larger than they are because the photos show burgers with ingredients that “overflow over the bun.”

As Reuters reports, the lawsuit is one that Burger King tried to have tossed out of court, arguing that it doesn’t have to offer burgers that look “exactly like the picture,” but the judge in the case rejected that bid, stating that jurors will “tell us what reasonable people think.”

Burger King is just the latest fast-food chain to be sued over allegations that it misleads customers about portion sizes. Last year both McDonald’s and Wendy’s were hit with a lawsuit that claimed the fast-food chains were defrauding customers because ads made their burgers look larger than they actually are. Taco Bell was also sued last month in a suit that alleged the food chain’s advertising showed menu items had larger portions of ingredients than they actually have.