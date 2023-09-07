This tiny book is a big meditation on death

BY Zachary Petit4 minute read

Like most Americans, I don’t like thinking about death. I don’t like talking about death. By extension, it tracks that I would not elect to spend my leisure time reading about death.

And yet today I find myself writing about death (without disassociating the slightest bit!) after poring over artist Wendy MacNaughton’s tiny, poetic new book on the subject, How to Say Goodbye. [Image: courtesy Bloomsbury] As it turns out, MacNaughton—an artist known for her visual columns in The New York Times, the DrawTogether series, and book projects like Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat—was in the same camp not all that long ago. In 2016, her aunt was dying. MacNaughton sketched her every day at her bedside—and almost immediately after she passed, the Zen Hospice Project Guest House in San Francisco coincidentally reached out to MacNaughton with an invitation to do an artist’s residency at the facility. She agreed on the spot. “Yes, I was scared; yes, I was uncomfortable,” she says. “It’s a huge responsibility—but it felt like an offer from the universe that I couldn’t refuse. Hopefully, I could be of some service.”

[Image: courtesy Bloomsbury] An artist’s residency in a hospice indeed seems like a jarring juxtaposition. But first you have to dispel with the hospital environs that dominate our thinking around end-of-life care. The Guest House, which operated in a large Victorian home from 1988 until 2018, when it lost a key funding partner, represented a progressive hospice model—one that paid deep attention to the senses, an element of humanity that is often lost in sterile medical facilities. Food was always cooking in the kitchen, and MacNaughton says the home was perpetually filled with enticing aromas; art covered the walls; fresh flowers were always at hand. And MacNaughton says the artist’s residency program was an extension of it all—a way to bring more creative presence into the space. [Image: courtesy Bloomsbury] Over the course of a year, she spent a couple days a week drawing in the home. Her initial plan was simply to document the residents and their narratives, but she soon discovered the rich world of the caregivers and their insights. She ultimately features both in the book, alongside those black-and-white drawings made at her dying aunt’s bedside. In the book’s introduction, BJ Miller (former executive director of the Zen Hospice Project), aptly describes it as not a reduction, but rather a distillation. And it’s one of economy. The pen-and-watercolor illustrations follow MacNaughton’s signature style of focusing on a singular subject and framing it with generous white space, thus removing it from its context—a tactic she deploys to call attention to the things we normally overlook. Or, perhaps in this case, look away from.

[Image: courtesy Bloomsbury] “Drawing can do what photography and film cannot, which is slow us down,” she says. “When we look at an image that’s drawn, we actually feel and experience the time that somebody took putting that pencil to page, and the effort and the care and the love that they looked at their subject with. I wanted to create an experience for anybody who looks at this to slow down and to look closely.” The text, which explores five essential end-of-life conversations a Zen Hospice caregiver taught MacNaughton—“I forgive you,” “please forgive me,” “thank you,” “I love you,” and “goodbye”—is also strikingly minimal. By design, it also serves as a contrast to the bedside pressures of the hospice environment. “The first thing so many of us do is just try and talk and fill space,” she says. “But that’s the opposite of being present.”

Alvaro Villanueva designed the volume, and in 2017 MacNaughton printed 200 copies of it as an artist’s book with money her aunt had left her. She gave them away and asked people to pass them on if they felt they could be of help to someone. What she didn’t expect was to run out—and for people to ask for more. For years. After resisting because the project was so personal in nature, she says she eventually gained enough distance last year and agreed to let Bloomsbury publish it. “This is going to sound really trite, but I like the idea that it’s sort of the world’s saddest gift book,” she says with a laugh. “I like the idea that if my friend’s mom is dying, and there’s nothing I can do, I can give my friend this little book that will help her be able to sit with her mom in a way that she might feel scared to otherwise.” Ultimately, How to Say Goodbye admits up front that there’s really no singular way to do just that, but it does offer an easily accessible starting point for all—including those who are decidedly mortality-mention averse (ahem).