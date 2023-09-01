The labor market may be shifting. Here are 5 mistakes leaders should avoid

BY Julie Winkle Giulioni3 minute read

We’ve all had to adjust to a whole host of “new normals” over the past several years including the shifting power dynamics between employees and employers.

My advice to leaders is that while it may feel like you’ve got all the cards right now, top talent—the people you desperately want and need—will always have the upper hand. Your good work and progress over the past few years can quickly evaporate if you wield your returning power in less-than-benevolent ways. Here are five common and catastrophic mistakes that leaders should avoid as power in the labor market shifts: Forgetting to attend to wellness Rand reported 10 years ago that 80% of U.S. organizations offered corporate wellness programs and that number has only grown, delivering very real results in terms of job satisfaction and the ability to attract and retain talent. Wellness is no longer a luxury but a very tangible part of the total compensation package that employees have come to expect regardless of the labor market. It is a mistake to cut wellness programs and to lose on this decade of progress.

Taking your foot off the ‘development’ gas Considerable research conducted during the Great Resignation consistently demonstrated that development (or often the lack of it) contributed mightily to attrition. People crave learning and growth opportunities and organizations need it too. According to LinkedIn, skill sets have changed by approximately 25% over the past eight years, and over the next three years, this number is anticipated to double. Clawing back development might be a show of employer power, but it comes at the expense of organizational effectiveness. Pulling back on recognition During the pandemic and tight job market, many organizations and leaders leaned into the power of appreciation with everything from banners and bonuses to personalized gifts and praise with an eye toward retention. But recognition drives so much more than that. If you care about job satisfaction, engagement, or performance, it’s wise to continue your recognition efforts no matter what the labor market currently looks like. Thoughtlessly demanding in-person work As competition for positions become stiffer, it’s tempting to layer on additional requirements—like in-person work—to filter candidates, especially as 72% of companies have instituted return-to-work mandates. But even if retention isn’t an immediate concern, given the benefits and viability of hybrid and remote work in many cases, top talent may question the wisdom of a prospective employer that fails to consider the profound productivity and cost implications of its practices and policies.