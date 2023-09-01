The labor market may be shifting. Here are 5 mistakes leaders should avoid

We’ve all had to adjust to a whole host of “new normals” over the past several years including the shifting power dynamics between employees and employers.
During the Great Resignation, many employees felt empowered to ask for more—and to quit if they did not get more. At the time, many organizations responded by attempting to be more accommodating, to deliberately elevate and personalize the employee experience, and (often) to raise wages. However, the professor who once coined “the Great Resignation” says it is now over and some have suggested that the age of the empowered employee may be coming to a close.
Many believe the winds are changing and the pendulum of power may be swinging back (in some sectors) from a labor market in which employees had greater power to one in which power appears to be returning to employers. For instance, according to layoffs.fyi, some 979 tech companies have laid off 232,650 employees so far this year. High-profile layoffs at tech companies such as those at Amazon (18,000 jobs cut), Google (12,000), and Microsoft (11,000) are fueling employment anxiety.
Now after years of boosting salaries, titles, and egos, some leaders may be tempted to grab this returned control and try to steer things back to the way they used to be. As a consultant who helps leaders optimize their teams, I believe this is a mistake.
My advice to leaders is that while it may feel like you’ve got all the cards right now, top talent—the people you desperately want and need—will always have the upper hand. Your good work and progress over the past few years can quickly evaporate if you wield your returning power in less-than-benevolent ways.
Here are five common and catastrophic mistakes that leaders should avoid as power in the labor market shifts:
Forgetting to attend to wellness
Rand reported 10 years ago that 80% of U.S. organizations offered corporate wellness programs and that number has only grown, delivering very real results in terms of job satisfaction and the ability to attract and retain talent. Wellness is no longer a luxury but a very tangible part of the total compensation package that employees have come to expect regardless of the labor market. It is a mistake to cut wellness programs and to lose on this decade of progress.
Taking your foot off the ‘development’ gas
Considerable research conducted during the Great Resignation consistently demonstrated that development (or often the lack of it) contributed mightily to attrition. People crave learning and growth opportunities and organizations need it too. According to LinkedIn, skill sets have changed by approximately 25% over the past eight years, and over the next three years, this number is anticipated to double. Clawing back development might be a show of employer power, but it comes at the expense of organizational effectiveness.
Pulling back on recognition
During the pandemic and tight job market, many organizations and leaders leaned into the power of appreciation with everything from banners and bonuses to personalized gifts and praise with an eye toward retention. But recognition drives so much more than that. If you care about job satisfaction, engagement, or performance, it’s wise to continue your recognition efforts no matter what the labor market currently looks like.
Thoughtlessly demanding in-person work
As competition for positions become stiffer, it’s tempting to layer on additional requirements—like in-person work—to filter candidates, especially as 72% of companies have instituted return-to-work mandates. But even if retention isn’t an immediate concern, given the benefits and viability of hybrid and remote work in many cases, top talent may question the wisdom of a prospective employer that fails to consider the profound productivity and cost implications of its practices and policies.
Handling reductions in workforce initiatives inhumanely
We’ve all read the stories of CEOs throwing temper tantrums and behaving inhumanely. Seemingly capricious firings. Mass layoffs by Zoom. Impersonal email dismissals and lockouts. Behavior like this corrupts organizational culture, undermines reputations in the marketplace, and further sows seed of mistrust in those who remain.
It’s vital to remember that the pendulum of power is not static. It’s perpetually in motion and you can’t keep it on the employer side of the continuum. No matter how hard you hold on, it must inevitably swing back. Organizations and leaders who use the current power shift for good will inspire the growth and loyalty that will put them in a stronger and more sustainable position when the pendulum starts moving again.