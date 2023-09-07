Seattle is at the forefront of gig worker protections

Seattle’s City Council passed a novel bill last month making it harder for app-based companies to suddenly kick workers off their platforms. The new law, which is expected to be signed by Mayor Bruce Harrell, is set to go into effect January 2025.
It’s the first city to create legislation around what’s long been a pain point for gig workers: Gig companies’ ability to remove workers from their platforms for issues such as violence or discrimination. But workers have also struggled with what they believe are unfair account deactivations. Some say the deactivations come without reason and are nearly impossible to fight, often leading to lost income.
For workers who rely on these platforms for income, a sudden deactivation can be detrimental. “It can be a very serious problem for workers and leave them scrambling,” says Erin Hatton, a sociology professor at University at Buffalo who focuses on labor policy. The bill achieves something else, too: It strengthens Seattle’s position as a vanguard of progressive gig worker protection laws.
“Washington in general and Seattle in particular have really been at the forefront,” says Elizabeth Ford, an assistant professor at Seattle University School of Law who focuses on workers’ rights.
“A healthy workforce leads to a healthy community”
The new law, titled the App-Based Worker Deactivation Rights Ordinance, has been months in the making. It follows a long path from Seattle, and Washington State broadly, when it comes to protecting gig workers.
Historically, gig companies have been operating in essentially the Wild West after creating this massive model of relying on independent workers to provide services to millions of customers. In recent years, some workers’ rights organizations and lawmakers have been fighting to classify workers as employees rather than independent contractors. But they’ve been met with deep resistance from these gig companies themselves, which insist that changing classifications will be disastrous and something that the bulk of workers don’t want. Look at California, where the gig platforms bankrolled a $200-million-plus campaign to keep gig workers independent under Proposition 22. Legislators have since been working on piecemeal approaches over gig worker protections.
This is where Seattle comes in—rather than trying to reclassify gig workers, they’re adding the kinds of protections that are awarded to traditional employees. “Seattle started legislating a whole new set of minimum protections for these workers . . . whether or not they’re independent contractors,” says Ford.