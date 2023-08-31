This startup lets you turn your clothes into currency

BY Kristin Toussaint3 minute read

If you want to clean out your closet without sending your clothes to landfill, you might list some items on a resale site like Depop or The RealReal, or drop off your clothes at a thrift store. That model tends to work well for some items, especially luxury or vintage clothing, but not for others, like fast fashion—cheap, disposable clothes that are constantly pumped out. People might be hesitant to buy used fast fashion clothing if they could just get it at a similar (or sometimes cheaper) price brand new.

But that doesn’t mean people aren’t open to wearing fast fashion secondhand, says Aisling Byrne, founder and CEO of Nuw, a clothing-swap website. She saw this herself when she used to set up clothing swaps while at college in Dublin. She didn’t have success reselling the fast fashion pieces she already owned online, but her friends would happily take them at a swap. Aisling Byrne [Photo: Nuw] “What I started to realize was that pricing is the actual barrier,” she says. “We have this inability to give [fast fashion] a second life because we do arbitrary pricing. People would just say, ‘That’s too expensive, I could buy it cheaper first hand’ . . . or if people are selling it too low, people think it must be terrible.” When you take pricing away through a clothing swap, she says, people are happy to try giving a fast fashion garment a second life. Byrne turned her love of local clothing swaps into Nuw, an app that brings clothing swaps online. You can upload a piece of clothing to Nuw in exchange for a coin—typical fast fashion pieces get you a silver coin, while nicer or more unique items get you a gold coin. Then, you can use that coin to “buy” another piece of clothing on Nuw, essentially swapping the item you no longer want for something new to you. Each piece of clothing costs just one coin, plus a $1.00 service charge and shipping. It’s a way, Byrne says, of recirculating the clothes you have, without sending something right to the trash, or over-consuming and hoarding (even secondhand) clothes you don’t really wear.

[Image: Nuw] Nuw launched in Ireland and the United Kingdom in 2021, and launched in the U.S. in April of this year. To date, 50,000 pieces of clothing have been uploaded to the platform, and 36,000 of those have been exchanged. Since launching in the U.S., Nuw already has users in all 50 states, with 20,000 pieces of clothing put up on the platform for swapping. (With those users in individual states, Byrne hopes to soon create state groups, so people can swap clothes on a more local level, with a lower shipping cost; campus groups at colleges could also allow for in-person swaps). [Image: Nuw] With Nuw, Byrne hopes to change people’s behaviors around clothing consumption. Despite more awareness about fast fashion’s environmental impact, there’s still a trend of buying one-off clothes for special events (take the Barbie premier, for which people bought new pink outfits en masse). But though the person who bought those fast fashion pieces may be done with them, Byrne argues there’s still life—and value—in them, even if they wouldn’t go for much on a traditional resale platform. “My love of swap shops became the actual solution to be able to get these pieces of clothing recirculated, and have more than a life that’s just one wear,” she says. (Nuw had tried renting out such clothes, but found that people were typically done with these pieces after a few wears, and there was more engagement if people were allowed to just pass a piece of clothing on to someone else completely).