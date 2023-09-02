Raising a kid now costs $21,000 a year. Here’s how to budget for it

Raising kids is expensive: The average annual cost of raising one child in the U.S. is nearly $21,000, according to a recent study. While the cost of daycare may rival your mortgage payment, at least parents who can afford it are able to anticipate childcare costs from birth to kindergarten.
But before parents of newly minted elementary school students breathe a sigh of financial relief, they should be aware of the unexpected kid-related expenses that are just waiting in the wings. Every time you turn around, you’re hit with a new expense for everything from birthday parties to sports fees.
There’s no offseason for these financial surprises, but you can still plan ahead. Here’s what you need to know about keeping the “kid tax” from overwhelming your budget.
Expensive Surprises
You expect to feed your kids three times a day (or more, if you have a teenager in the house), keep them in shoes that fit, and pay for the occasional trip to the movies. But you may not think to budget for fairly predictable (albeit painful) kinds of expenses.
Back-to-school season
Back-to-school shopping is an annual rite of passage that keeps getting more expensive. The National Retail Federation reports that families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $890 on back-to-school items for the 2023-24 school year.
Unfortunately, clothes, notebooks, and electronics are not the only costs associated with going back to school. There are additional expenses that can take you by surprise after your credit card is already smarting from the epic trip to Target. Some of the common back-to-school surprise expenses may include:
- School fees
- Chromebook insurance
- Teacher appreciation funds
- PTA dues
- Pictures
- Tutoring
- Field trips
- Band and athletic uniform rental fees
- College entrance exam fees
This doesn’t even include parental nightmares like a last-minute Spirit Week announcement (everyone has to wear orange shoes!) or your kid hitting a major growth spurt a mere month after buying the required school uniform.