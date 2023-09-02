Raising a kid now costs $21,000 a year. Here’s how to budget for it

Raising kids is expensive: The average annual cost of raising one child in the U.S. is nearly $21,000, according to a recent study . While the cost of daycare may rival your mortgage payment, at least parents who can afford it are able to anticipate childcare costs from birth to kindergarten.

But before parents of newly minted elementary school students breathe a sigh of financial relief, they should be aware of the unexpected kid-related expenses that are just waiting in the wings. Every time you turn around, you’re hit with a new expense for everything from birthday parties to sports fees.

There’s no offseason for these financial surprises, but you can still plan ahead. Here’s what you need to know about keeping the “kid tax” from overwhelming your budget.

Expensive Surprises

You expect to feed your kids three times a day (or more, if you have a teenager in the house), keep them in shoes that fit, and pay for the occasional trip to the movies. But you may not think to budget for fairly predictable (albeit painful) kinds of expenses.