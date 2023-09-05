5 steps to take if you’re looking to reinvent yourself

Have you ever wanted to show up in the world in a different way? Maybe you feel like you’re meant for something greater and want more out of life than you currently have? Gallup’s 2023 State of the Global Workplace report found that 60% of people are disengaged at work, indicating that most of us aren’t feeling fulfilled—at least in our professional lives.

Instead of quiet quitting, reinvent your life, suggests Craig Siegel, author of The Reinvention Formula: How to Unlock a Bulletproof Mindset to Upgrade Your Life and host of the CLS Experience podcast. “A high percentage of people hate what they do for a living,” he says. “That was once me. I think the reason why people don’t change is because they have fear—fear of failure and fear of what people might think if it doesn’t go right. Instead, your number-one fear should be staying status quo, not taking your shot, and waking up five months or five years from now with regret.” Start Small If completely reinventing your life might isn’t an option for you right now, it’s possible to change a piece of your identity, says Siegel. For example, you can reinvent your self-worth, and commit to playing a little bit bigger. Or you can reinvent the way you think about things, becoming more open-minded.

“Expand your perceived limitations and what’s possible for you,” he says. “Shed some old skins. It’s not necessarily about starting over because you have experience and lessons learned. Reinvention can be as big or as small as you want. It’s just good to always be expanding.” Do an Energy Audit Another form of reinvention is doing an energy audit of your life. Identify the things in your life that bring you great energy. Then be honest with yourself about the things and relationships that drain your energy. For example, certain situations or people may leave you feeling sapped. “Reduce the time you spend on things that deplete you and double down on the doing more of the stuff that feeds you and lights you up,” says Siegel. “Sometimes you have to make tough decisions and let go of something to make room for what you really want.”

Unlock Your Potential If you’re ready to go bigger with your reinvention process but don’t know where to start, take time for self-reflection. The first step is knowing who you want to become. Siegel suggests making two lists. On one side of a page, list 10 things you’re passionate about. These can be anything from reviewing movies to collecting sneakers to fitness. “If you could wake up tomorrow and do that for living and not have to worry about money, what would you want to do?” asks Siegel. On the other side of the page, make a list of 10 skill sets, superpowers, or X factors you possess. Maybe you’re great at connecting people. Or perhaps you are good at commanding a room. If you aren’t sure of your skills, ask your friends to tell you what they see as your talents.

Then, look for commonalities between the two lists. For example, Siegel’s passion was personal development. He combined that with his skill to communicate effectively and went from a burned-out stockbroker on Wall Street to a performance coach. Commit For reinvention to stick, Siegel says you’ve got to be committed to the process. “In life, you don’t get what you want; you get what you’re committed to,” says Siegel. “There’s a big difference between being interested and being committed. Most people are interested and then they crumble at the first sign of adversity or obstacle. If you’re committed, you’re willing to negotiate the price in advance.” Commitment requires adaptability. If something isn’t working, you’ll need to figure out why, says Siegel. “You have to be willing to take messy action, which is being eager to take uncomfortable steps,” he says. “If you wait for the perfect time or until you felt comfortable, you will never start. Action isn’t always going to feel comfortable, especially when you’re trying something new.”

Self-awareness is key for reinvention, and you can always choose a different story for yourself, says Siegel. “Getting raw and honest with yourself is the most liberating thing you can do,” he says. “You don’t have to approve of where you’re at or where you’ve been, but you do have to accept it. Forgive yourself if you’re not where you’d hoped you’d be. It’s only then that you can acknowledge that you want to change and allocate energy to what’s next.”