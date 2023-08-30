This is the exact time to view tonight’s rare super blue moon in its full glory

Tonight, a rare super blue moon will appear in the sky. It’s a celestial event that doesn’t happen often: If you miss it, you’ll need to wait until January 2037 to see the next super blue moon.
Here’s what you need to know, including the exact time to see the super blue moon in its full glory.
- What is a super blue moon? According to Space.com, a super moon is the term given to the moon when it is within its closest distance to Earth. When this happens, the moon appears up to 30% brighter and 14% larger than normal. There was a super moon earlier this month on August 1. But tonight’s super blue moon is labeled “blue” because it’s the second full moon of this calendar month.
- So a super blue moon isn’t really blue? Nope. But the fact that it is a relatively rare event is why we describe things that are rare as happening “once in a blue moon.”
- What time can I see the super blue moon? The super blue moon will start to rise in the eastern sky at 7:10 p.m. EDT tonight, Wednesday, August 30. It will then set at 6:46 a.m. EDT tomorrow morning, Thursday, August 31. You can see it at any point during those hours (provided the clouds allow for it). However, there is a peak time to view the super blue moon.
- What is the best time to view the super blue moon? That will be at 9:36 p.m. EDT tonight, Wednesday, August 30. At this moment, the moon will be 180 degrees from the sun, and will thus be at its brightest.
- When is the next super blue moon? Not for a long time. The next super blue moon will appear in the sky in January 2037—nearly 14 years from now. But after that date, we’ll only need to wait two months to see the following super blue moon, which will appear in March 2037.