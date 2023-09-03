A tech CEO shares his 3-step system for using AI to get more done

For instance in June, New York lawyers Steven Schwartz and Peter LoDuca were ordered to pay $5,000 for submitting a legal brief that included six fake case citations generated by an AI chatbot. In his sanctions order, U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel wrote that there was nothing inherently wrong with using AI “for assistance,” but said the attorneys were ethically bound to ensure the accuracy of their filings. In other words: Don’t rely on AI to do your job.

Other industries have also faced scrutiny for placing too much trust in emerging technologies. For example, New York City recently passed a law that requires companies that use AI-powered hiring programs to prove their systems don’t perpetuate racism and sexism by weeding out certain candidates. “Studies have long found that programs that use machine learning or artificial intelligence often exhibit racism, sexism, and other biases,” writes Kevin Collier for NBC News.

As the founder of Jotform, I’m a vocal fan of automation and smart technologies. However, I believe we need to form thoughtful, collaborative relationships with these tools. Over the past several years, I developed a continuous improvement process called the Automation Flywheel. These three steps can help you create automated workflows that do their job without compromising yours.