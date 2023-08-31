Refillable wine bottles are coming to Oregon

BY Adele Peters4 minute read

If you buy a bottle of local wine in Oregon next summer, you might notice the word “refillable” stamped into the glass. Nearly 20 wineries have signed up to work with a startup launching a new system to collect, clean, and reuse bottles—beginning in Oregon, but with plans to expand across the U.S., where the beverage industry at large uses more than 16 billion single-use glass bottles a year.

“We’re the only industrialized nation that doesn’t have refillable systems,” says Keenan O’Hern, cofounder of the startup, called Revino. O’Hern, who is part Dutch, grew up seeing reuse systems for bottles in Europe. “I knew that the linear model wasn’t a model that we needed to accept,” he says. O’Hern and cofounder Adam Rack, who previously worked at a winery, started to work on a new system, beginning with a standardized bottle marked “refillable,” with a leaf design, so that it can easily be recognized when it’s returned. Consumers will be able to bring bottles back directly to wineries or to the state’s network of redemption centers that are already used for recycling other beverage cans and bottles. “What we really identified is simplicity: We can’t make it complicated for people to return things,” says O’Hern. “We can’t make it out of the way, because they’re just not going to do it.”

Once the bottles come back to Revino, the company will wash and sanitize them, removing labels, so they can be returned to wineries and refilled. The standardized design means that they can be used in automatic refilling machines rather than refilled by hand, something that would be necessary if wineries tried to use a mismatched collection of bottles with different shapes. (The bottle is also as lightweight as possible, at under 500 grams, to minimize the carbon footprint even if it isn’t ultimately reused.) At first, the bottles will be used for wines that are sold locally; the company plans to also expand to other areas, like Northern California, where there’s a local wine industry and a lot of local consumption. But they say that refillable bottles can also make sense when wine travels longer distances. “There are a lot of trucks that are empty,” says Rack. After making a delivery, a truck could bring back empty bottles. The same thing makes sense for other drinks, says Matt Littlejohn, senior vice president at the nonprofit Oceana, which advocates for reusable packaging to replace single-use plastic. In South America, for example, one major Coke bottler ships empty refillable bottles long distances from Santiago, Chile, to Patagonia. “It’s always better, because the truck has to come back anyway,” Littlejohn says.

In the U.S., soda was originally made at more than 4,500 local bottling plants and sold in refillable glass bottles. Then cans and eventually PET bottles became more common and, as it got cheaper to ship longer distances, bottling plants consolidated. Refillable glass bottles shrank from 100% of the market to become almost nonexistent. (The beer industry also used reusable glass bottles before moving mostly to single-use bottles and cans; because the wine industry in the U.S. is newer, it never had a strong reusable system in place.) Still, even with the distribution system that exists now, Littlejohn argues that the soda industry in the U.S. could economically move back to refillable bottles, as could the beer industry. Oregon also has a small system for refilling beer bottles through its statewide redemption program with around a dozen local breweries. In other countries, “the reality is that it is working at a huge scale,” he says. In the Philippines, for example, nearly half of bottles are refillable, and often travel to and from rural areas. (Ironically, the Philippines is also one place where the U.S. sends its own plastic trash.) Recycling rates are low in the U.S., with less than a third of glass or plastic bottles recycled. But if bottles are an asset for companies, instead of trash, it’s more likely that brands will find ways to convince consumers to keep them out of landfills. “If companies own the bottles, they want to get them back, because it helps them make more money,” says Littlejohn.