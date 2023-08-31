How to redesign a magazine, Fast Company-style

BY Mike Schnaidt3 minute read

“It reminds me of one of the cooler, design-y academic journals I used to flip through in grad school!” said my design-minded colleague, Liz Segran, in reaction to our redesign of Fast Company. I was elated. “Design-y academic” was our intent for the new look, but we never made that statement during the presentation. I’ll get to why in a little bit.

I’m Mike Schnaidt, the Creative Director of Fast Company. Last Fall, we shifted the focus of the front of our magazine to longer, rigorously analytical stories, balanced out by high-impact visual moments, like photo essays and comics. Gone were the Next and Recommender sections. This was a big change for Fast Company, and we needed to signify this change through design. The word “analytical” conjures up sophistication, but there’s always been a degree of playfulness to the design of Fast Company. We drew inspiration from design school catalogs—they evoke the excitement of learning and experimentation, but within an academic space—a perfectly balanced emotion for our printed pages. Emotion and experience are two words associated with UX design. But, (slides the magazine off a book shelf and blows off the dust) that idea also applies to print. Here are the new features of Fast Company.

[Photo: Fast Company] Clear navigation: Clear navigation is achieved through a section title set in Grenette, with a little flick of a swash letter for an academic flair. Chapter-like numbers: Each section now resembles the chapter of a book, complete with big beautiful numbers, each by a guest artist. This evokes surprise. [Photo: Fast Company] Understated typography: Our headline typeface, Editorial New, is a 90s throwback—but not too 90s. It’s familiar and comfortable, similar to the version of Garamond that Apple used on their Think Different campaign back in the day. The headline and dek (magazine slang for the text underneath a headline) are the same size, but separated by a tone of gray.

[Photo: Fast Company] Near-invisible body copy: Body copy shouldn’t interrupt your reading experience. We chose Tiempos, which is based on the classic typeface Times New Roman. Clean and legible. [Photo: Fast Company]

[Photo: Fast Company]

[Photo: Fast Company] Surprising art moments: For each Editor’s letter page, we have an artist illustrate our FC monogram into a miniature scene of various stories from the issue. [Photo: Fast Company]

[Photo: Fast Company] Conceptual photography: A cloth shrouded over a chair represents the death of the sit-down fast-food restaurant, while boxing foods represent the battle between fake and real meat.

[Photo: Fast Company]

[Photo: Fast Company] Visual storytelling: The baseball team Savannah Bananas takes center field for a snappy photo essay, and a comic tells the story of the terrible winter the crypto industry had in 2022. Playful feature designs: For a surprising experience in our feature well, we break format from the front of the magazine and let the content steer the visual direction. [Photo: Fast Company] Dust It

For a feature on Eva Longoria’s directorial debut, we illustrated the headline as if she smeared Cheeto dust across the page.

[Photo: Fast Company]

[Photo: Fast Company] Rip It

For Innovation by Design, we went for a torn construction paper feel; antithetical to the precious nature of design. [Photo: Fast Company] Abstract It

We envisioned World Changing Ideas as a Rube Goldberg-esque device. [Photo: Fast Company]

[Photo: Fast Company] Complicate It

For a deep dive into Gen Z’ers at work, we crafted a complex type treatment, and set their quotes in as many typefaces as possible.