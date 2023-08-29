X will once again sell ads promoting political candidates

X (née Twitter) published a “safety” brief on its blog today outlining new policies for protecting political speech on the platform while filtering out toxic content. Buried in the blog post: a mention that the Elon Musk -owned company also will begin allowing political ads once again. The company banned political ads back to October 2019, with then-CEO Jack Dorsey explaining , “We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought.” Musk’s reversal of the political ad ban doesn’t come as a total surprise; the company teased as far back as January that a change to the policy was coming.

“Ads in the U.S. that engage in political campaigning are permitted and are subject to additional eligibility, product, and targeting restrictions . . . ,” X’s content policy page now states.

The company also said in the blog post that it will provide a “global advertising transparency center,” similar to Facebook’s ad library. And X assures users that it will deploy “robust screening processes to ensure only eligible groups and campaigns are able to advertise.” Facebook received a flood of criticism for not subjecting political ads to fact-checks, opening the door for candidates like Donald Trump to spread falsehoods, sometimes via videos in ads.

Reuters reported in January that X would again accept “cause-based” political ads. Today’s blog post says nothing about “cause-based” ads, suggesting X is allowing all sorts of political ads—including those promoting a candidate. “X wading back into the political ads business makes sense if Musk wants the platform to be influential going into the 2024 elections,” says Katie Harbath, Facebook’s former public policy director. “My question now turns to how good their transparency efforts will be of showing people who are behind those ads and if they will have any specific policies of what is allowed to be said in ads versus organic content.”