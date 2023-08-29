Apple’s iPhone 15 event will be held September 12. Here’s what to expect

Apple made it official Tuesday, sending out invitations for a September 12 press event, where it is widely expected to roll out this year’s updates for its iPhone and Apple Watch lines.

It’s a rite of fall—and one of the first signals that the holiday shopping season is about to get underway. And, as always, it’s one that’s rife with speculation.

The press event for the iPhone 15 will be held at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino and streamed on Apple’s website. If you’re prepping your bingo card on what will and won’t be announced, here’s what the company is expected to unveil.

What iPhone products will Apple announce?

Apple, as usual, hasn’t made any official statements about what it’s planning to show. The consensus among sites that cover the company: There could be four new versions of the latest iPhone—iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (which some believe might be called the Ultra). Many believe screen sizes will be the same for each model, also that the mute switch will become a solid-state button (which doesn’t physically move, but uses touch sensors instead).