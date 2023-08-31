15-ideas-to-boost-your-brand-and-work-culture

BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

It’s important to keep your eye on the prize when you’re running a business you want to see survive. But, it’s not always easy to outdo your company’s biggest achievements, or implement needed improvements, year after year—especially in a tight economy.

Despite reality, however, whether your company was able to move the needle forward by an inch or a mile to reach its bottom line this past year, it’s essential to highlight each moment. By doing so, you’ll be able to boost employee morale and heighten productivity among your loyal team members. Here, 15 members of Fast Company Executive Board share one new thing they’ve already implemented or are excited about doing in the coming year to enhance their business image, company core values, and work culture! 1. BUILDING A TEAM OF BRAND AMBASSADORS

We recently built an internal team of brand ambassadors to celebrate team wins and promote company culture. In a hybrid work environment, we’re always looking for fresh ways to bring the company together, both in-person and virtually, through fun initiatives like our recent “Spirit Week.” This helps foster a sense of belonging for team members across the agency. –Geri Johnson, Next PR 2. IMPLEMENTING LEADERSHIP TRAINING We are working with a third party to develop a leadership training program for our market managers and directors. We are fortunate to have a great group of leaders in our organization and we want to provide support so they can continue to grow. Making investments in our leadership team is vital to maintaining the culture of growth and passion that we share. –Megan Teates, Affinity Group

3. REWARDING TEAM MEMBERS WITH DENTSU DOLLARS We’re working hard to continue building our culture of gratitude. Every month, each member of our global team can thank and “reward” other people on their team with Dentsu Dollars. It creates a monthly moment for everyone to reflect and say thank you to one or more of the people on their team. It makes everyone recognize how the contributions of others play a big role in our personal success. – Barry Fiske, Merkle 4. TEACHING MANAGERS TO KEEP AN ‘ORG-FIRST’ MINDSET

This year we are trying to teach each manager and leader to be “org-first” in their mindset. This is not to say that we put aside our efforts to be people-centric, but we must care for people in the context of moving the organization forward. We want more org-first leaders and less “team-first” or “me-first” managers. – Matthew Wride, DecisionWise 5. REFRESHING AND REALIGNING OUR BRAND We invested in a brand refresh and realignment. Amid the speed of business and a deep commitment to serving clients, we have innovated offerings and generated new resources quickly. Stepping back, we are refocused on creating a cohesive, aligned experience and image. We appreciate how hard, yet vital, this work can be. – Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC

6. FACILITATING PODCASTS AND PRESS APPEARANCES One thing we’re working on this year is getting the voices of those in our leadership onto podcasts and into the press, not just myself. It’s a great opportunity to show people the level of expertise we hold on our team. –Ryan Carroll, Wealth Assistants 7. CHANGING REMOTE-HYBRID POLICIES TO COLLABORATE AND BUILD DEEPER BONDS

Rather than setting a hard and fast work-from-home or work-from-the-office policy, we are changing the way that we run programs that help people come back to the office and collaborate together. We find that this type of collaboration allows us to build a deeper bond with each other and with the brands and products we create. – Beau Oyler, Enlisted Design 8. BECOMING CERTIFIED AS A COMPANY FOCUSED ON THE DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX We always look for ways to validate our culture, ensuring our people feel that they can contribute to our success and are genuinely valued. We submit our company to entities that certify businesses as “great places to work” and focus on “innovative” as well. This year we expanded to a certification focused on associates with disabilities, using the Disability Equality Index (DEI) to up our game. – Chad Engelgau, Acxiom

9. CREATING ACTIONABLE COMMITTEES TO REPRESENT OUR VALUES We are excited to turn our values into actionable committees again. In the past, we would create a committee for each one of our values, in which time, our committee leads and members would not just recognize those who displayed our values, but would also create actionable items, giving our company the chance to truly live our values. – Jimmy St. Louis, Franchise123 10. SHOWCASING FINANCIAL INDUSTRY SUCCESS STORIES

I am excited to start showcasing inspiring personal success stories that explore what it takes to be a high-performing professional in the financial industry. I’ve always been fascinated by what makes the difference between overcoming obstacles and succumbing to them. These authentic human experiences bring our company’s vision to life and inspire the team. – Liza Streiff, Knopman Marks Financial Training 11. REFLECTING THE EVOLUTION OF OUR BUSINESS Reflecting the evolution of our business. I am in the process of realigning my brand to reflect our values and purpose. It’s a learning journey that includes listening to our stakeholders, adapting to changing market dynamics, and staying true to our core identity. The lesson for others: A brand is a living entity. Keep it aligned with your growth and how it connects with the world around you. – Tony Martignetti, Inspired Purpose Coaching

12. PROVIDING REFRESHER TRAINING TO REINFORCE AREAS OF COMPANY CULTURE We are providing refresher training on the areas of culture that we want to reinforce. Focusing on conflict this year has led to coworkers proactively solving problems and reaping immense benefits. Experts with a long company history facilitate these training days, and each person is 100 percent responsible for the quality. Each year has a specific area of focus, and every department completes training. – Grant Loberg, Work Sharp 13. EMPOWERING EMPLOYEES TO MAKE DECISIONS AND FEEL MORE CONNECTED

We are all about connecting to purpose—both internally and with our clients. In order to do that, we are shifting to new ways of working to get better clarity and alignment on our strategy and objectives, improve collaboration, and push decision-making to our people. When employees understand the purpose and are empowered to make decisions, they feel more connected. And that improves culture. – Nathan Nelson, ADAPTOVATE 14. TRANSITIONING OUR PROJECT ORIENTATION TO BROAD-BASED, CONSULTATIVE SERVICES I’m looking forward to implementing longer-term planning processes with our key clients. Building on trusting partnerships, we are transitioning our project orientation to broad-based, consultative services. This change adds tremendous value for our clients and helps us more accurately forecast and grow our business. A bonus, I hope, is the impact it could have on creating an even more engaged work culture. – Steve Dion, Dion Leadership