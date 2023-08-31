BY Fast Company Executive Board2 minute read

The talent acquisition process looks a lot different today than it did way back when. Gone are the days when candidates could simply head out for the day to pound the pavement, sit inside the human resources lobby of their desired employer to fill out a long-form application, and hope to get an interview callback in a few days.

In today’s digital world, how has technology helped your company streamline its hiring process for managers and potential new hires alike? Here, eight Fast Company Executive Board members weigh in on the features of virtual recruitment they’ve come to rely on in efforts to build dynamic teams and enhance future company success. 1. TARGETED RECRUITING OPTIONS IN SOCIAL COMMUNITIES Using tech to streamline the hiring process can start before the recruiting process. It requires rethinking the kind of employees you want on your team. Rather than continually recruiting from the same pool of talent as everyone else, find new pools by recruiting for ability and then training for your company’s needs. This allows the use of new recruiting options like targeted outreach in social communities. – Craig Sprinkle, MedCerts

2. A SUCCINCT APPLICANT TRACKING SYSTEM We implemented Lever, which is an applicant tracking system. It allows us to post jobs and manage the hiring process for new applicants, and it even gives us a sharable “open jobs” link that we embed on our website. – Toni Ann Careccio, PortPro 3. A SMOOTHER ONBOARDING PROCESS WITH HIGH-LEVEL, DIVERSE RESOURCES

Technology provides us the ability to onboard and maintain high-level and diverse resources across a fully dispersed global workplace. With teams on almost every continent and in a wide variety of socioeconomic circumstances, technology quickly levels the playing field—making onboarding easy, keeping our people paid on time, and ensuring proper engagement with the organization and each other. – John Burke, UBIX 4. SMART TECH COMBINED WITH HUMAN EXPERTISE When you view hiring through a full talent funnel perspective, solutions like adtech, career sites, CRM, and assessments increase efficiency; enrich employer-candidate relationships; drive greater conversions, applications, and hires; and deliver greater access and visibility into talent acquisition data. It’s the combination of smart technology with human expertise that leads to hiring success. – Kermit Randa, Symphony Talent

5. BETTER COMMUNICATION WITH CANDIDATES Technology has helped our company streamline its hiring processes through online job postings, automated resume screenings, applicant tracking, digital interviews, and HR software for efficient onboarding. It allows our hiring team to easily track, analyze, and communicate with candidates, saving time and resources. – Joseph DeWoody, Valor 6. FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING AND A WIDER TALENT POOL

Virtual interviews allow for flexible scheduling and a wider talent pool, while digital onboarding platforms provide an efficient, engaging experience for new hires. Therefore, technology has played a crucial role in enhancing our hiring efficiency and effectiveness. – Goran Paun, ArtVersion 7. STRATEGIES BASED ON ENVIRONMENT AND MARKET ANALYSIS Using digital performance to enhance innovation and accuracy is key. This means developing teams who bring innovative solutions supported by IT systems for effective decision-making. This framework promotes strategies based on the analysis of the local environment and market. – Gergo Vari, Lensa