Should you be worried? AI’s risks, dangers, and concerns

BY Andrew Newman4 minute read

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a revolutionary invention, making waves across the world. The intelligence is outstanding, and the ability to create almost anything with it—from administrative tasks to autonomous vehicles, voice assistants to fraud prevention—has pushed us firmly into the futuristic age. Yet there are definitely concerns and dangers when it comes to AI use. Whether they are simply hypothetical fears that will ultimately prove unfounded remains to be seen.

Rewriting history: AI’s power to manipulate history AI has the potential to influence how history is interpreted and presented, but whether it will inadvertently rewrite history depends on how it is used and the context in which it is applied. For example, AI algorithms learn from large amounts of data, including historical records and texts. If the data used to train AI models is biased or incomplete, it can perpetuate or amplify existing biases and distort historical narratives. As AI can contribute to the preservation and digitization of historical records, texts, and artifacts, historical information is becoming more accessible. AI can facilitate research and enhance the understanding of history. However, the digitization process may require careful curation to ensure the preservation of historical accuracy and authenticity. The danger here is that the narrative or summaries of historical events could be misinterpreted. If AI-generated narratives are not rigorously vetted, cross-checked with multiple sources, or evaluated by domain experts, there is a risk of perpetuating misinformation or inadvertently rewriting history. This can lead to a skewed understanding of history if not carefully addressed. And though this may seem innocuous in theory, in practice it could result in a dangerous understanding of history and the relationships between peoples.

Deepfakes Deepfake technology, powered by AI, enables the creation of highly realistic fake videos, images, or audio recordings that are difficult to distinguish from original content. This poses a significant risk of spreading misinformation and manipulating public opinion. Deepfakes can be used to fabricate false evidence, create fake news, or impersonate individuals, leading to social unrest, reputational damage, and erosion of trust in media. AI-powered algorithms can be used to generate convincing impersonations of individuals, including their voices or facial expressions. Cybercriminals can exploit this technology to conduct scams or fraud, such as tricking individuals into believing they are interacting with a trusted person or manipulating audio and video evidence in criminal activities. Deepfake technology also amplifies privacy concerns by allowing the unauthorized creation and dissemination of manipulated content using someone’s likeness or personal data. This can lead to invasions of privacy, cyberbullying, or harassment, as seen through the development of pornographic deepfakes.

I believe we will find that deepfake technology will also erode trust in the authenticity of digital content. As deepfakes become more sophisticated and widespread, people may find it increasingly difficult to determine what is real and what is manipulated. Most worryingly, deepfakes have the potential to be weaponized by malicious actors, such as hostile governments or terrorist organizations. Human reliance on AI The increasing reliance on AI in various fields raises concerns about the potential for human errors and mistakes. While AI can greatly enhance decision-making and improve efficiency, it is crucial to recognize its limitations and ensure appropriate human oversight. If humans become overly reliant on AI systems without maintaining their critical thinking and decision-making skills, there is a risk of complacency. This can lead to a decreased ability to identify and rectify errors or to independently assess the accuracy and appropriateness of AI-generated recommendations. AI systems can also be prone to technical errors or biases, especially if the underlying data used for training is incomplete, biased, or unrepresentative. If human operators blindly trust AI outputs without questioning or validating them, it can lead to incorrect diagnoses, treatment decisions, or medical interventions.

advertisement

In the cybersecurity field, for example, we still need human decision-making to oversee the full view of a security network and interpret AI outputs, and make decisions about when to install a security patch or update software. Additionally, we are already seeing cyber concerns when it comes to AI and the home user, to the point where many websites now require users to prove that they are not a robot before they continue. By proving that you are human, you help prevent spammers and automated bots from completing actions on your behalf. Google’s reCAPTCHA is one such program used to make this human-robot distinction. Another cyber concern is the ease with which a cybercriminal can construct a convincing phishing email using an AI program. Phishing is already the number one cyberthreat globally, as seen in this year’s consumer cybersecurity trends report from RAV Researchers at ReasonLabs. When an AI content generator is utilized, clues that a message is phishing-related, such as bad spelling or grammar, are unfortunately erased. Consumers will need to become even more astute at recognizing suspicious emails from unknown senders.

Ethical considerations AI should be developed and used ethically, with transparency, accountability, and respect for historical integrity. We must consider the potential implications and ethical challenges associated with the use of AI in historical research, education, and public discourse. When it comes to the workplace, we may also see a greater reliance on using chatbots to aid in everyday tasks—but employers will need to judge whether the output and ease that comes from using AI in the workplace outweighs any possible risks, cyber or otherwise. The speed at which companies are racing to improve their AI and bring programs such as chatbots AI content generators to the masses is impressive, indeed. However, the jury is still out on whether these programs are going to be harnessed for good or used for harmful activities. The AI potential for the everyday is huge. Just how impactful it will be depends on how it is used, and the involvement of human expertise. By applying AI responsibly, there should be many areas where it can offer an improved quality of life. We just need to remain mindful of the cyberrisks.