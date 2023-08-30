Why Patagonia’s founder built a home out of straw

BY Nicole Gull McElroy7 minute read

“I hear you’re into straw bale.”

If this sounds a little like it was pulled from a top ten list of icebreakers for tree huggers, it’s probably because it was the one architect Dylan Johnson used to kick off a conversation he had with his longtime friend and Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard in early 2021 about sustainable construction. (After all, Chouinard is one of the business world’s most beloved tree huggers.) As Johnson tells it, “[Yvon] said, ‘I have this piece of land in the suburbs of Ventura. It would be great to see if we could create a better version of the suburban California home.’” And so, that’s what they did. Yvon Chouinard [Photo: ©Forest Woodward/courtesy Patagonia] The result is detailed in a short film Patagonia released earlier this month called “Home, Grown.” It shows the sleeves-up, hands-dirty process of building a straw bale home on Chouinard’s plot in a middle-class, suburban Ventura neighborhood. A centuries-old building practice, straw bale construction involves using straw leftover from wheat, rice, or barley crops as the main structural element or insulation in a building. The practice leverages locally sourced materials, is inexpensive, super-approachable, and has the ability to capture a sizable amount of carbon emissions from the environment.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Chouinard pops up in the film, as he personally funded the construction project, though the film was produced by a team at Patagonia. It also features Johnson, a 42-year-old CA-based architect, and former professional rock climber who worked on the project alongside a contractor, as well as a consulting team of structural and mechanical engineers, farmers, and a natural materials expert. [Photo: Tim Davis/Patagonia] This doesn’t mean that Chouinard is becoming a property developer or veering into sustainable construction (he isn’t). And Patagonia is sticking to what it does best, too. It does fall in line with the company’s commitment to protecting the earth and is not the first film of its kind to come from Patagonia. The brand has made shorts about adobe and timber frame building, both favorites when it comes to circular construction. Additionally, the company has invested in and used Bureo’s NetPlus materials from discarded fishing nets to make its clothing. Patagonia has long been a front-runner in corporate sustainability, and this film just pushes that agenda ever forward. The film stands as an offering of sorts, a way to spread the gospel of a green build and what could be as we think a little more deeply about waste and construction. “There’s an enormous amount of money to be made with waste,” Chouinard says in the opening scene of the film. “…The time is now to reimagine, not just housing, but everything else.” Chouinard says he’s been a fan of straw bale for 50 years and was excited by the opportunity to be a part of the project, to show people that a big piece of saving the planet is honoring our connection to nature. On a recent phone call, he shared what motivated the project: “People are living in bombs. They’re living in gas or propane-fueled houses with cars parked outside. It doesn’t have to be this way. We can run our houses on electricity, and buy electric cars. I believe in market forces. That’s why I’m in business. A lot can be done outside of government, just by being creative. Waste is not waste. It’s an opportunity.”

That sentiment, says Chouinard, has been percolating for decades, and having the chance to collaborate on this straw home with Johnson was a dream realized. “I’m not naïve to think we’re changing the world,” he says. “But we’re doing what we can. There are one million new home starts in the United States every year. With only five percent of the domestic straw production, you could have enough bales for one million 2,000-square-foot homes. I think it’s a great material. I’ve just had this in the back of my head for so many years.” Johnson first learned of straw bale building as a teenager. His aunt and uncle were, at the time, building a straw bale home in central Washington state. “It was the most legitimate use of straw,” says Johnson. “I was impressed, having grown up as a framer and carpenter. There was this obviously better way to build a house, not knocking down the forests we all climbed in.” The project Johnson and Chouinard completed spanned three years (as permitting took a while) and cost roughly the same as it would have had it been built conventionally. [Photo: ©Forest Woodward/courtesy Patagonia] From the outside, this project looks no different from the other houses on the block. It was framed with wood, but insulated with two-foot-deep straw bale walls. Yet, unlike its conventional counterpart, the straw bale house costs far less to heat or cool and offers at least three times the insulation power.

advertisement

It was Johnson’s first go at straw bale and, he says, it won’t be his last. In fact, on the website for his architecture practice, Johnson goes deep on why he believes straw bale makes sense: “Bale walls can replace (or at least reduce) a number of the conventional stick- framed building systems, including the stick-framing, the insulation, the exterior plywood, and the building wraps and siding. On the interior face of the wall, because the bales are encased in a finish plaster, the builders have no need for sheetrock, paint or other interior finishes. Straw is plentiful and local, driving very low raw material costs and embodied energy. In the construction industry, a 500-mile radius is considered ‘local’, and there are very few parts of the United States that are more than five hundred miles from a straw-producing farm.” [Photo: Tim Davis/Patagonia] Joe Trumpey, Associate Professor of Design, Environment, and Natural Resources at the University of Michigan’s Penny W. Stamps School of Art and Design, built his own straw bale home in 2007 and has since toured more than 5,500 people through it. “The number one comment I get is, “Oh my god, it’s actually beautiful, and I think I could live here,’” he says. “I ask, ‘What were you expecting; A hovel with us growing weed in the backyard?’ That’s the headspace of what natural building is to most people.” [Photo: Tim Davis/Patagonia] Trumpey compares building with straw bale to building a meal from what you’ve got in your fridge. “The local food movement has done a lot for thinking about vernacular housing,” he says. “As people start to think about ‘local,’ you think about embodied energy as the organic movement has taken hold. Using natural materials that are close to the earth makes perfect sense.”