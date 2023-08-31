How GM and FedEx teamed up on the perfect delivery truck

Wade Bryant, a design manager at General Motors, had been thinking about deliveries. His Advanced Design team—the future-minded designers who come up with the automaker’s concept cars—had been called on to help design some ideas for a new subsidiary GM was launching to address the logistics of the skyrocketing amount of packages being delivered around the world (an annual load that last year totaled more than 22 billion parcels in the U.S. alone).

So the Michigan-based designer couldn’t help but snap a photo when he was on a pre-pandemic trip to New York and saw the entire contents of a delivery truck spread out across a sidewalk and into the street. The sprawling mess being picked over by a courier was a perfect encapsulation of the sheer manual effort it takes to get millions of packages to their destinations daily. “It just made my eyes pop open,” Bryant says.

When Bryant and his team got to work on what would become the Zevo electric delivery van, they decided it made most sense to design it from the perspective of the drivers who would be using it to make hundreds of deliveries a day. The van they were designing was meant to usher in a new, more efficient era of electrification to the high-mileage utility of parcel delivery. Could it also, they wondered, make the act of delivering all those packages better?

[Image: courtesy BrightDrop]

The physical toll of deliveries

In the U.S. millions of packages are zooming around city streets every day. Amazon estimates that it handled 1.8 billion two-day deliveries in the U.S. in just the first half of this year. UPS says it delivered a daily average of 24.3 million packages worldwide in 2022. FedEx Ground, covering just the U.S. and Canada, estimates it delivers more than 10 million packages a day. For the vast majority of these parcels, the last leg of their often international delivery route is handled the way it’s been done for decades: by a person driving in a truck or van.