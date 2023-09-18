4 ways to give Gen Z employees the feedback they need—and really want

BY Megan Gerhardt4 minute read

It’s no secret that managers are struggling to connect with Gen Z. Their challenges have been well-documented in news outlets and on social media. This summer, as firms focused on fiscal year-end performance reviews, I heard from many managers that they felt their feedback for Gen Z employees was falling flat and that young employees were taking critiques more personally than intended. So, how can managers effectively give feedback to someone of a different generation and career stage when new norms and expectations exist?

Challenge Assumptions The first step as a manager is to take an honest look at your own experience with getting feedback. Consider your own performance reviews with your manager in the early years of your career; can you honestly say they were fantastic and beneficial? We all grow accustomed to the norms that are embraced by our own generation, but it’s critical to acknowledge that norms change over time. Be careful not to assume the way you were given feedback is the best or only way.



For older managers, it can be hard to get past the reality that when you began your career, no one was concerned with whether you liked the way feedback was given to you, or whether it impacted your mental health to receive criticism. But now people do care. Today’s youngest employees have grown up in a world where people pay attention to their self-esteem and encourage them to advocate for their own needs. Understanding how (and why) the norms and expectations of your younger employees might be different than your own is a necessary part of moving past conflict and toward a common understanding. Adjust Your Lens There are also evolving views on how to build a career. Long-term organizational loyalty has gone from being assumed (during the Silent Generation and to some extent the baby boomer generation) to being questioned (Gen X) to being optional (millennials). So far, we are seeing Gen Z approach their careers with a bit of a “choose your own adventure” model. But data shows that millenials and Gen Z tend to gravitate to organizations where they feel someone will invest in their development. Development can mean different things to different generations. To someone raised with the norm that you get the tough feedback and you just suck it up and deal with it, they consider it really important for their development as a professional.



To Gen Zers, development usually involves authentically caring about them as a person—their well-being as well as their career growth. Gen Z has grown up with a norm that those two things are connected; as a result, we have seen Gen Z craft their careers in large part around where they believe people are interested in their development.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Strengthen Trust Managers often assume that their employees understand that feedback is given in their best interest. However, especially for younger employees, there may not be any reason for them to have an initial level of trust. As a result, they may not realize they can be given criticism and feedback without it meaning they’re going to be fired. As managers, we need to take steps to proactively build trust with our young employees. When onboarding new hires, slate in a session to talk about how feedback and performance reviews are given in your organization, and what to expect. Include information on when, how, and who will provide performance feedback and outline responsibilities for the manager and employee during the process. Also be sure to address whether the feedback is meant to be developmental, and how employment, promotions, and raises are impacted by the review process. This conversation allows you to answer your new hire’s questions and to directly address any concerns you may have run into with direct reports in the past. We know younger generations have a stronger need to understand why processes and decisions are made. Indeed, a lot of what we perceive as “entitlement” from younger generations is more likely curiosity. So, don’t skip over the “why.”