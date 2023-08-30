The rise of the chief energy officer

BY Chris Kay4 minute read

It’s been more than eight weeks since “Skateboard P” as Jay-Z calls him, or Pharrell Williams to us less connected mortals, brought his joy and magic to the Ponte Neuf in Paris, for his Louis Vuitton debut fashion show. There has been a lot written about how that night captured the spirit and reframing of the fashion and celebrity industries as they collided for a new era of couture, but for me, the most stunning takeaway from that evening was how Pharrell was kick-starting a new era of leadership.

When you take the role at Louis Vuitton, you inherit more than 55 departments, 2,500 master artisans, an untold number of resources a brand like this has at its disposal, and the ability to build your own design team. Pharrell’s team at Louis Vuitton now includes more than 50 eclectic talents who were celebrated on the Pont Neuf bridge mid-show. The chief energy officer Here’s where the lessons start about what we can learn as CEOs and leaders from Pharrell’s appointment, and how he is running the show beyond the show. Pharrell has an important domain to charter with a spread of talent. He needs to deliver clear results. This requires a new way of leading, and it typifies a shift from being a chief executive officer to what we are now seeing as the chief energy officer. No longer is the executive leader’s job only to manage the organization at the highest level and operate as efficiently as possible. That’s just the baseline today. The new normal for work after the multiple crises we’ve faced in the last few years, is for that chief executive to do more—way more.

Your job is to create a real vision and share the values for operating today, to bring momentum and personality to your organization, to invoke the spirit of creativity and competitiveness to win, to listen, learn, and lead, and to optimize your talent, so they bring their highest level of performance to create an unfair advantage. That’s the energy you need to bring. That’s why the role is evolving to the chief energy officer, and it’s paramount as the leader to find the right path to define your own vision, values, and vibe for driving and delivering, not just managing, the organization, to perform at its highest level. Pharrell provides the energy This is what Pharrell seems to be doing, which is something we can all learn from.

He is collaborating with external forces to bring new energy into Louis Vuitton and its designs. He is making the Speedy bag one of the most sought after fashion items. He is working with the owners of LV on his launch vision to “slay dragons,” bringing a recalibrated energy to the industry with over one billion event views. He relocated to Paris and created a studio that is capturing his revitalized vision for what a fashion house can be, with his understated titles of “King” and “Pupil” on his embroidered jacket, detailing how he views his energy in the company. He has acknowledged the financial effect and growth of his community on the Louis Vuitton business by honoring the Black community’s support, with an expanded ambassador program. This includes people ranging from Black academics to a Black bass fishing champion, because in his words, “We have to be supportive of the culture, because the culture contributes to the bottom line.” He is bringing collaborative energy—profit-driving energy, business-shaping energy, talent-unleashing energy—and much, much more. And what we see is that all of these actions are creating a high performing operating system that allows the leader or CEO to drive the company forward in new ways. It is bringing a level of competitiveness to the company that hasn’t been seen before, and ultimately makes every decision one that drives the bottom line. Or as Pharrell put it in a video post in January while backstage at the Kenzo show, “You know what rhymes with 2023? Money, money, tree.” This is something I learned in my last role as the CEO at one of the world’s top advertising agencies, Saatchi & Saatchi. We were a 51-year-old company that needed a new vision, values, and vibe, to create a recalibrated energy to compete in a meaningful way on a modern stage. We rebooted, we reconnected to our foundations, and we quickly saw impressive results in output, recognition, and revenue.

It’s also something we are also seeing in a lot of CEOs that the coaches and educators in my new company, andOpen, encounter on a daily basis as they provide a support system helping leaders thrive. We see CEOs wanting to create a new type of energy in an organization, one built on the duality of personal and business growth, who desire to be effective, emphatic, emotional, and energizing in how they optimize themselves and their companies for higher performance. And that’s the point. Our job as leaders is to execute as in the past, but also energize to win like never before.