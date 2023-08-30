The real reason companies are failing at remote work (and what to do about it)

This runs counter to shifting work trends and what the younger generations want from the world of work. It’s easy to form the conclusion that companies simply want to “keep an eye” on employees, and I’ve spoken with many leaders who say they don’t believe in working from home. But I believe the real reason many companies are failing at working remotely and trying to return to only working in person is more complex.

Many people thought that the first few years of the COVID-19 pandemic proved that the concept of remote work is viable. But did it? Here is why so many teams have failed to work remotely—and what they can do to be more productive in the modern world of work.

What many companies did during this period is simply take the traditional model of work and move it online. Many businesses approached this time by taking their daily rhythm of meetings and in-person interactions and transferring it to Zoom or Microsoft Teams. Managers who had been taught how to be managers in an office environment were often not adequately reskilled for managing a team in a remote environment. Small wonder that Zoom fatigue ensued from back-to-back online meetings, and staring at a screen for eight hours a day.