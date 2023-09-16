How to beat burnout and rest your way to success

BY Gary C. Cooper5 minute read

We recovering workaholics and do-aholics are in a large club. One of the most difficult things to give up on the road to recovery is the habit of managing our lives with conscious attention.

It’s more than a belief; it’s a personal operating system. It’s also a disease millions of teenagers have caught from their addiction to social media. Attention doesn’t hold our world together. When we believe it does, even unconsciously (and it’s almost always unconscious), we simply can’t allow ourselves to rest because we’re afraid everything would fall apart. Yet, rest is the key for anyone who wants to be cured of being a workaholic, find balance in life, avoid the burnout that comes with the relentless pursuit of success, and actually be more productive than ever.

The power of rest Imagine this: A man stands by his open window all night, using a bucket to scoop through the air. Sunrise arrives, and he collapses to the floor, exhausted but relieved. “I did it!” he proclaims proudly. “I finally got all the darkness out of this room.” That guy was me. I never rested. I swear, I worked in my sleep. There was always another phone call to make, emails to answer, texts to send, and meetings to schedule (and then miss because I was overscheduled). All this changed when a friend showed me a simple diagram that explains the power of rest. Related: How to manage the 5 stages of burnout

Imagine a pendulum swinging from rest to work and back again. On the left side of the pendulum is rest; on the right is work. Rest rebuilds the body, mind, and spirit, a process that leads to fulfilling and enjoyable work. But some people fear that if they rest, they’ll fall behind and lose. That inability or refusal to rest creates a wall to success. We can push all we want, but work won’t be fulfilling or enjoyable, even if we hit our financial goals. But when we give up our obsession with work and begin to value rest, momentum builds in both directions. Embracing rest sends us into work with more energy. Relaxing from work lets us rest more deeply. Famous creatives believed in rest and balance Can a generation raised to believe that 80-hour workweeks are necessary for success turn that unhealthy and out-of-proportion mindset on its head? Why not—look at how some of history’s notable figures didn’t work themselves into the ground. People as different as Charles Dickens, Henri Poincaré, and Ingmar Bergman all shared a passion for their work, a terrific ambition to succeed, and an almost superhuman capacity to focus. Yet, they spent only a few hours a day doing what we would recognize as their most important work. The rest of the time, they hiked mountains, took naps, went on walks with friends, or just sat and thought. Their creativity and productivity, in other words, were not the result of endless hours of toil. Their towering creative achievements resulted from modest “working” hours.

How did they manage to be so accomplished? Can a generation held to a relentless workaholic standard learn something from the lives of the people who directed Wild Strawberries, laid the foundations of chaos theory and topology, and wrote Great Expectations? Maria Shriver uses this on her blog, Deliberate Rest: Why the Secret to Success Is Taking a Break. She concluded: “If you recognize that work and rest are two sides of the same coin, that you can get more from rest by getting better at it and that by giving it a place in our life you’ll stand a better chance of living the life you want, you’ll be able to do your job, and your life’s work, better.” The observer effect Learning how to rest and appreciating how rest contributed to my success at work forced me to question my habits, my beliefs, and the way I managed my day-to-day life. But I learned there was something even more radical involved—the influence of perception itself.

Scientists understand something that most of us don’t: the act of looking changes what we’re looking at. In physics, researchers try to manage this problem by minimizing the influence exerted by their instruments of observation. For instance, to see something requires light. But light distorts what’s being observed. So they experiment with using as little light as possible for as brief a time as possible, to try to see something behaving almost the way it does when they’re not looking. That popular phrase skeptics use, “I’ll believe it when I see it,” is more accurately stated as “I’ll see it when I believe it.” This acknowledges the influence of bias. For instance, if we believe an employee is lazy, we will tend to find proof to confirm that. If a colleague is an old school buddy, we are less likely to see behaviors that contradict our belief that he is a fine person. When we believe our success depends on conscious attention anchored to constant work, we will gather proof to strengthen that belief. We might “see” others progressing faster in their careers than we are in ours (because they’re working even harder than we are). If we believe that resting is laziness, we can prove that, too. But we’re cherry-picking evidence, seeing what we believe.