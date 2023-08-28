The NFL Hall of Fame might owe you money for the canceled Green Bay Packers v. Indianapolis Colts game

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, has agreed to pay out a settlement to those affected by the cancellation of the August 7, 2016 game between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts. Here’s what you need to know if you were a ticket holder for the game.
- What’s happened? On August 7, 2016, an NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts was scheduled to take place at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. According to the settlement website, on that day, after the game was scheduled to begin, the Pro Football Hall of Fame canceled the game, citing field conditions. Some of the ticket holders filed suit as a result and now the Pro Football Hall of Fame has agreed to settle the lawsuit while admitting to no wrongdoing.
- What is the settlement offer for? The Pro Football Hall of Fame has agreed to refund ticket holders for the cost of their tickets and also refund ticket holders for other expenses related to the game, provided those ticket holders have documentation of those expenses.
- What if I only have proof of my ticket purchase? If you only have proof of your ticket purchase, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will refund you for the face value of your ticket, plus shipping and processing fees, and may also give you an additional $300.
- What if I have documents proving additional expenses? If you have documents proving you had expenses related to travel and accommodation costs for the game, you could receive compensation for that as well. Under this option, you would receive up to $250 per ticket. You may also receive up to $600 per person for airfare, train fare, or bus fare. In addition, you may receive hotel or other lodging costs up to a two-night maximum of $289.00 per night. You may also receive compensation for ground transportation to the game if you drove there.
- How do I take part in the settlement? You’ll need to file a claim on the settlement website here. You must file a claim by October 9, 2023, in order to receive the settlement offer.
- Where can I find out more about the settlement? The full details of the settlement offer and options can be found on the official settlement website here and in its FAQ here.