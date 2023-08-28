Klaviyo IPO: What to know about the Shopify-backed marketing platform as it eyes the NYSE

Tech IPOs were plentiful before the pandemic, but in the past few years, they’ve become more of a rarity. But now, there’s a smaller tech player who is willing to test the markets. Klaviyo, Inc. has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission notifying the agency of its intent to go public (via CNBC). Here’s what you need to know about Klaviyo’s IPO.
- What is Klaviyo? Klaviyo is a marketing automation platform. It was founded in 2012 and is based in Boston, Massachussetts. The company offers a SaaS solution that integrates with many popular e-commerce platforms. Its software allows businesses to send automated email, SMS, and push notification marketing communications to customers.
- What platforms does Klaviyo support? Klaviyo supports a number of popular e-commerce platforms, including Salesforce Commerce Cloud and WooCommerce. However, its most important platform integration is Shopify.
- Why is Shopify so important for Klaviyo? For a few reasons. First, a majority of its customers are Shopify users. As of December 2022, Klaviyo says approximately 77.5% of its annulled recurring revenue was generated from its customers who use Shopify’s platform. Shopify also helps Klaviyo promote its brand and services as the recommended email solution for its Shopify Plus customers.
- Why does Shopify promote Klaviyo so much? The company obviously sees value in Klaviyo’s automated marketing solutions. But Shopify is also an investor in Klaviyo. It invested $100 million in the company in August 2022, giving Shopify about 11% ownership over the company.
- How much revenue does Klaviyo bring in? For the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, Klaviyo said it had $585.1 million in revenue. That’s up 56.5% from the previous twelve months.
- How many customers does Klaviyo have? The company says that as of June 30, 2023, it has over 130,000 customers.
- What will Klaviyo’s stock ticker be? Klaviyo will trade under the stock symbol KVYO.
- What market will Klaviyo trade on? Klaviyo will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
- When will Klaviyo shares begin trading? Right now, Klaviyo has not specified an IPO date, so it’s unknown when the company’s shares will begin trading. It is also currently unknown how many shares will be offered or what the share price will be.