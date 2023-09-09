Apple offers no way to merge two Apple IDs. So I did it myself

If you first joined Apple’s ecosystem of devices and services in the past decade, count yourself lucky. It means you’ve probably only ever had one Apple ID, which is your iCloud account . But I’ve been using Apple products for more than 25 years, and like many long-timers, I’ve been stuck with two Apple IDs because of it—and that’s made me feel like a second-class Apple citizen for a long time.

I’ve been considering merging my two Apple IDs manually for years, but given the time it would take, the cost I’d incur, and the complexity involved, I always put it off. Recently, though, those drawbacks took a back seat to the issues that being stuck with two Apple IDs were causing me.

For years, Apple loyalists like me have been calling for Apple to allow users to merge multiple Apple IDs so that all our emails, media purchases, apps, and subscriptions can be accessed from one universal account—which is the whole point of iCloud and Apple ID. But Apple hasn’t budged. That’s why earlier this year I decided to do what Apple won’t, and merged my two Apple IDs myself. It took several days, came with a financial cost, and was a complete headache. But for the first time in decades, I feel like a first-class Apple citizen again.

You see, when you’re stuck with two Apple IDs, your Apple services, emails, app purchases, media purchases, subscriptions, and even Apple Card can be haphazardly divided between the two accounts, making syncing a chore, not to mention remembering which account you bought which iTunes movie from, or which account is associated with which “Sign In With Apple” login.

My situation is not unusual. There are many like me who set up their first Apple ID more than a decade ago to make purchases on the iTunes Store (back when it sold only music, and then, later, movies). It’s the Apple ID we used to begin purchasing iPhone apps in 2007. Typically, this Apple ID was first created when signing up for an iTools, dotMac, or MobileMe account (all precursors to iCloud). But when Apple introduced iCloud, in 2011, many of us with existing Apple accounts signed up for it, and that is where our problems began.

With my iCloud Apple ID, I started buying apps through the Mac App Store and books through the Apple Books Store. My iCloud ID also became my main email address and repository for calendars, contacts, messages, reminders, notes, and cloud documents. Meanwhile, my old Apple ID was still linked with all the music, movies, and iPhone apps I’d bought from iTunes and the iPhone App Store. But it was when Apple veered heavily into services in 2019 that the problems of having two Apple IDs really crystallized for me. It made navigating and using Apple services across multiple devices a hassle.

Here’s an example: In 2021, I signed up for Apple Arcade on iPhone with my first Apple ID, since that was the Apple ID I had used for the iPhone App Store since it came into being in 2008. But when I went to use my Apple Arcade subscription on my Mac, I found that I couldn’t access it. Why? Because since around 2012, I have been using my second Apple ID (my iCloud ID) to purchase apps from the Mac App Store. So in order to access my Apple Arcade subscription on my Mac, I needed to sign out of the Mac App Store with my second Apple ID and sign into it with my first. But once I signed out of my second Apple ID, I’d lose access to my Mac App Store purchase history (and thus the ability to download those apps again) until I signed back into the Mac App Store with the ID I’d been using with it for years.