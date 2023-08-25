BY Sara Varni3 minute read

While we’re all cautiously optimistic about the state of the economy, most marketers are still dealing with tight budgets and lean teams. And they’re being asked to do more with less. At the same time, customers are more budget-conscious and looking for deals.

So, how can marketers continue to drive revenue while meeting customer expectations? SMS has been a valuable channel in consumer marketers’ toolkits—and is becoming even more important in a rapidly evolving world. PHONE NUMBERS HAVE STAYING POWER The recent addition of Threads to the zeitgeist is a reminder of how quickly the social media landscape can transform. Apps come and go, and trends evolve accordingly. While screen names, email addresses, handles, and even home addresses change, phone numbers rarely do. The phone number has stood the test of time as consumers’ most important and consistent identifier. On top of that, they go wherever your consumer goes, making mobile the most effective way to reach them wherever they are.

This is among the many reasons SMS marketing is seeing a boom. It’s proven to be a direct, measurable revenue channel that cultivates customer retention. As 90%+ of consumers say that they have already subscribed to at least one SMS marketing campaign (or plan to), SMS is widely adopted and established. SMS is also highly regulated, so consumers who opt into your brand’s program are more likely to see messages—and convert. As opposed to other channels, through which marketers make guesses to reach their target audience, SMS gives them the ability to deliver highly personalized and targeted messages where consumers are already spending their time—on their phones. SMS IS THE IDEAL CONDUIT FOR ZERO-PARTY DATA COLLECTION

Notably, SMS is a two-way channel that allows marketers to have conversations with customers, generating valuable zero-party data. That means there is less unreliable cookie-tracking, removing the middleman and the guesswork. The information brands collect is provided, with consent, from your customers, and it often goes beyond what brands can infer from website tracking or social media analytics. So how do you accumulate that kind of hyper-valuable data? Zero party allows you to create a fuller, more accurate picture of your consumer, and the benefits have been well documented. According to Forrester, “The best customer profile is not one adorned with vast amounts of customer data but one that contains quality, actionable data.” Much of this data can be gleaned by simply asking—whether that be for product preferences, location, or other key factors. The result is a cache of high-value information including purchase intent, buyer persona, and more. AI AND AUTOMATION ARE TRANSFORMING PERSONALIZATION AT SCALE

Luxury brands are often acclaimed for providing customers with tailored recommendations, making them feel highly valued by the brand. With the right technology and automation, this bespoke shopping experience can be democratized for all brands to create a greeting experience that is informed and personalized, all on the phone. Innovative AI models can crunch data at a fraction of the time it would take a human to create relevant, personalized communications at scale—freeing up your team’s time to come up with strategic and creative solutions to win your customers’ loyalty. To capitalize on a holiday moment, a French clothing brand with which my company works ran A/B tests using AI to assess the value of different messaging options for different audiences. The result was a higher-performing SMS strategy that achieved a 36% increase in revenue and 37% improved ROI. And if you’re worried about how AI-generated messages might be received by your audience, fret not: A recent survey of 600 consumers found that over half of shoppers are comfortable having conversations with brands powered by AI, and over 60% of consumers are comfortable getting text messages from brands that include AI-generated images.