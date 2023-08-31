BY Tim Madden4 minute read

The advent of digital communication has made it possible for anyone, anywhere, to connect with and lead teams of people across the world. Executive leaders are now tasked to build rapport, nurture trust, and maintain productivity while leading teams remotely.

As leaders grapple with the nuances of this digital environment, it’s challenging to strike a balance between keeping team members connected and engaged while also providing structure and direction. Recent studies find leaders whose teams moved from on-site to remote struggle to know how best to lead and manage their people. The good news is there are simple strategies to help foster connection among digital teams. Whether you are leading a hybrid team or bringing together people across the globe, key leadership skills can help bridge the digital divide and connect teams more effectively. TIP #1: EMBRACE (AND PROMOTE) DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ACROSS YOUR TEAMS

The digital world is here—and leaders who want to hire, retain, and reproduce the best talent must look for ways to incorporate digital transformation into their business processes. Leaders who want to make a real difference must be willing to implement changes—from streamlining communication processes to using the right technology tools—to help their teams stay connected and work more efficiently. Fostering a culture embracing new and novel technology is crucial to effectively navigating the landscape of remote leadership. This includes:

encouraging open communication and collaboration, regardless of location

investing in the necessary technology tools to ensure teams can work together on projects seamlessly

educating team members on digital tools and resources so they better understand how to use them in their day-to-day operations

providing ongoing support for those struggling with the transition to remote work TIP #2: OFFER TRUST AND AUTONOMY Trust is the cornerstone of any successful team and in a remote environment, it takes on even greater significance. Leaders must demonstrate trust in their teams by giving them autonomy, underlining their confidence in their ability to complete tasks effectively without constant supervision. This can be tough when stopping by an office for a quick update isn’t an option. Digital tools can help bridge the gap between leaders and their teams, allowing for more frequent updates without micromanagement. Best of all, trust in autonomy can actually boost employee morale and effectiveness!

TIP #3: COMMUNICATE WITH PURPOSE AND CLARITY Clear and concise communication becomes even more critical in a virtual environment where signals can easily be misinterpreted. For instance, outside video calls, body language is no longer visible. The lack of facial expressions can make it harder to understand someone’s intent. Leaders need to be aware of this to effectively communicate with their team. A few key areas to keep in mind when communicating are:

providing clear instructions on expected outcomes and deadlines for tasks

making sure communication is timely and consistent so people don’t feel like they have to guess what’s going on

utilizing video conferencing when possible can create a more personal connection

asking for feedback and actively listening to what your team has to say—from top-level leaders to those working at the front lines

ensuring everyone has access to the same information so there are no misunderstandings or miscommunications (another key part of digital transformation!) TIP #4: EMPHASIZE AND REWARD RESULTS, NOT ACTIVITY Effective remote leadership involves a shift in mindset from monitoring activity to focusing on outcomes. Emphasizing results instead of physical presence or hours logged encourages efficiency and innovation. For instance, if your team is working on a project, outlining the goal and parameters of success (KPIs) in advance can help them better understand their role in achieving the desired outcome. This mindset shift will also help encourage team members to take initiative and be bold with their ideas, knowing their results will be rewarded and their creative autonomy will be valued.

TIP #5: NURTURE RELATIONSHIPS ACROSS LEVELS Executive leaders are tasked with the key job of empowering their teams to succeed and grow. One way to do this is by nurturing relationships between team members—creating connections that may not have been possible in a traditional office setting. Encourage collaboration across departments, roles, and levels of seniority. This will foster a shared purpose while helping each member better know one another as colleagues.

Don’t forget: Take the time (and invest the resources) creatively to build connections between team members, such as virtual lunches, online webinars, and team-building activities. TIP #6: ESTABLISH AND RESPECT WORK-LIFE BOUNDARIES Transitioning to a remote or hybrid workplace often leads to an influx of emails, messages, notifications, and alerts. Unfortunately, this incessant flow of work has resulted in a staggering 69% of remote workers experiencing burnout.

It’s essential to establish clear expectations about when it’s time for work and when it’s time to unplug. Encourage team members to dedicate time for themselves, their families, and other interests. Leaders should also set an example by demonstrating they’re taking time to care for themselves—because trickle-down leadership is more effective than you may expect. THRIVING WHILE DISTANT IS POSSIBLE

Navigating the realm of remote leadership may seem daunting. After all, how can we ensure productivity, efficiency, and collaboration remain high when working “together, yet alone?” The answer lies in your ability to lead well from the digital front. Rather than rely on traditional methods, you must employ new tools and strategies to get the most out of your team. The real test of leadership lies not in the team’s proximity but in their connection, engagement, and mutual respect. By effectively managing these elements, you can lead from a distance and empower your team digitally.