BY Mark Anderson3 minute read

It’s predicted that the average person makes upwards of 35,000 decisions each day. In fact, a recent study on the current state of decision-making across global enterprises found that confidence (73%), accuracy (72%), and transparency (60%) were the most important criteria for making decisions within organizations. Confidence in decision making even outranked having a clear strategy, commitment from senior management, and domain expertise. So, how can business leaders help their teams gain confidence and start making better business decisions?

Building confidence is a lot like building a snowman (growing up in Canada, we learned a lot of life’s lessons through winter analogies). You start with a small snowball, adding little by little until your snowball is big enough that you deem it worthy of being stacked up and dressed. You can’t just grab a handful of snow and expect it to be strong enough to be the foundation of your snowman. Confidence is similar. It takes a series of small wins to start to feel confident in your ability. Below are some of the key steps you can take as a leader to help your team have better odds at racking up these small wins and boosting their workplace confidence. 1. SET CLEAR OBJECTIVES

Ensure that everyone in the decision-making process understands the problem that needs to be addressed. If the team doesn’t have clearly outlined goals or metrics they are after, it can be challenging to be sure that everyone is marching in the same direction. Once expectations have been defined, employees will feel more confident that their decisions are aligned with organizational and team goals. 2. ENCOURAGE TEAMWORK Frequent collaboration helps create a space where individuals can voice different perspectives that should be considered in the decision-making process. Once the team feels like they have thought through the needs and opinions of key stakeholders, they will feel more certain that they are making sound decisions with the organization’s best interest in mind.

3. CREATE A CULTURE OF OPEN COMMUNICATION On my teams, I always encourage everyone to overcommunicate. Clear communication between team members—including regular status updates, progress reports, and feedback sessions—helps assure everyone is on the same page, and gives ample opportunities for team members to get gut checks throughout the decision-making process. 4. BE OPEN TO CHANGE

At the start of a project, it can be impossible to predict the decisions that will need to be made further down the line. Allow and encourage your team to iterate and adjust their work based on new information and insights that come in along the way. 5. LEVERAGE DATA AND INSIGHTS Help your team gain access to good-quality data. This might include customer feedback, market research, and competitive analysis to inform decisions. Eighty percent of data leaders reported that an ability to access and analyze data improved their ability to make decisions. With more information, teams can make data-driven decisions and avoid personal biases.

6. PROVIDE THE TOOLS AND TRAINING NECESSARY Invest in the tools and training your team needs to improve speed, confidence, and accuracy of decisions. Using predictive modeling tools can help teams weigh different situations and their consequences, ultimately improving confidence and accuracy in each decision. The best tools will highlight insights in the data and help teams adjust course when necessary. Of course, there is no cut-and-dry formula for confidence, but there are steps you can take to set your team up to make high-quality business decisions.