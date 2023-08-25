France is spending $216 million to destroy wine

The French government has announced that it has set aside 200m euros (or about $216 million) to help fund the destruction of surplus wine in the country. That’s right, they’re spending 200 million euros to get rid of wine.

The move is an attempt to help producers who are struggling due to a decline in demand, the Guardian reports. The French government says that the cost of producing the wine is greater than the wine can currently be sold for, ultimately causing wineries to lose money with the sale of every bottle.

It’s become a growing issue in the Bordeaux region of France, an area that has struggled with an increased cost of living coupled with decreased demand for wine after COVID-19 saw the closure of many bars and restaurants where its wine was sold. The news also comes after an exceptionally hot summer in Europe.