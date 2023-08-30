BY Shyam Pradheep3 minute read

Financial education probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think about employee benefits. Most employers and business leaders tend to overlook financial education and instead think about more typical benefits like 401(k)s, stock options, PTO, or even mental health resources. But forgetting financial education is a mistake. Financial literacy rates for employees are distressingly low—only 13% have basic financial literacy. While this is an issue for people of all ages, younger generations (who are the future of the workforce) tend to struggle the most. Lack of financial literacy not only detrimentally affects employees’ lives, but can also cost your business money in lost productivity or employee turnover. Providing financial education to employees is essential to both improving your employees’ well-being and strengthening your business. SAVE MONEY

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Financial anxiety is one of the biggest causes of stress and mental health issues, with over 77% of Americans reporting feeling financially stressed. This isn’t just a problem for employees, but a problem for your bottom line. When employees are highly stressed, it negatively affects their productivity, which wastes company time and money. The National Payroll Institute reported in 2022 that employee financial stress cost companies over $40 billion in lost productivity, up from $26.9 billion in 2021. One of the best ways to alleviate financial anxiety is to provide financial education that empowers people with the knowledge they need to make the best decisions for themselves. Instead of spending hours of company time worrying about or trying to solve their financial stressors on their own, employer-backed financial education resources can give employees the knowledge and tools they need to restore their confidence and stay on task at work. As the general manager of a Gen Z-led startup, I’ve seen firsthand how transformative financial education can be as an employee benefit. I’ve seen many brilliant young employees excited to enter the workforce become paralyzed when they have to make financial decisions on things like retirement contributions or stock options. Instead of hitting the ground running like they want to, they spend days with the benefits specialist or aimlessly searching the internet for guidance. This discourages employees and wastes valuable company time. Since implementing financial education resources starting on the first day of employment, we’ve saved time and money by making employees more confident and prepared to navigate important financial decisions as they arise.

ATTRACT AND RETAIN EMPLOYEES The bottom line is that financial wellness benefits are the number one most desired benefit by employees today, beating out other recent contenders like mental health resources or flexible time off. In fact, 54% of employees want employers to provide financial education. Offering financial education as an employee benefit not only helps improve employees’ financial literacy, but also increases employees’ job satisfaction and boosts employee retention. This is especially true for Gen Z employees, who are reported to feel more connected to their employer and committed to their organization when offered education as an employee benefit. Providing financial education can also help attract new candidates from competitive talent pools by fulfilling a desirable but relatively rare employee benefit.