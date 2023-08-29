BY Ron Shamah4 minute read

Experience is a competitive advantage—one that every leader in business should acknowledge. Many businesses can see huge increases in revenue from just one point of customer experience improvement, and more efficient employee experiences can reduce burnout and increase retention. Well-designed digital product experiences can enhance both CX and EX. Leaders know experience matters. Yet, despite the sharpened focus on experience since the start of the pandemic, overall CX quality has declined for two years running in the U.S. If we use engagement as an employee experience metric, that’s been declining since 2021 as well, according to Gallup. Why is experience so difficult to get right? I believe there are two issues that most organizations need to address.

One is the need to focus on the Total Experience—the full ecosystem of CX, EX, and PX in digital and physical spaces—rather than managing customer, employee, and product experiences in silos. Implementing the Total Experience framework sets the stage for addressing the second issue organizations must deal with: the need to understand the return on their holistic experience investments instead of relying on siloed metrics for each investment. The Return on Total Experience model is designed to deliver this understanding. UNDERSTANDING RETURN ON TOTAL EXPERIENCE (ROTX)

The ROTX approach measures unified experience data across customer, employee, and product journeys and seeks to understand how these experiences are either generating revenue or creating cost savings. This method results in a clearer picture of what’s happening across every experience initiative and allows for the tracking of qualitative and quantitative KPIs to measure the impact of all those initiatives. With this level of visibility into experience performance, organizations can identify the initiatives that are delivering real value, those that need some improvements, and the initiatives that aren’t worth continuing. ROTX data also enables your organization to define successful experiences across teams for more consistent, data-driven decision-making that leads to more consistent, higher-performing experiences. Of course, optimal experiences and the processes that create them will vary by industry and vertical. The ROTX model can be customized for an organization based on the answers to four questions.

1. What are the appropriate experience goals and metrics for the industry? For example, they’ll differ for financial services and health care, or mobility and retail. ROTX allows for the establishment of specific outcomes and KPIs within its overarching view and assessment framework. 2. What is the client’s remit?

For example, the CMO and the CFO will have different responsibilities to reach different performance goals. ROTX can align and track the performance of their experience initiatives for an integrated view of success markers across a variety of functions within the organization. 3. How adaptable is the organization? Each industry and organization has its own degree of flexibility with respect to its processes, technology, people, and company culture. The ROTX framework can accommodate different adaptability levels in order to set accurate and realistic success metrics.

4. How available is experience data and how mature is its measurement? The amount of experience data each company collects and standardizes will vary, and so will the maturity curve for measurement and analysis. The ROTX measurement solution adapts to the resources available. IMPLEMENTING THE ROTX MODEL

Putting the ROTX framework in place follows a three-step process. At the highest level, those steps are assessment, mapping, and selection: Assessment: Assessment encompasses all experience initiatives across the organization. This includes identifying the CX, EX, and PX teams and their projects. This is also the stage at which the organization can assess whether and how to restructure those teams for better experience goal alignment. Mapping: Mapping organizes initiatives across the CX, EX, or PX journey and shows how initiatives relate to each other and contribute to the Total Experience. This requires identifying or defining the outcomes each initiative is expected to deliver as well as the metrics for their success.

Selection: Selection draws on the initiative map and experience goals to decide which initiatives to focus on first and how to measure them. This is also the time to choose the teams and processes required to support those initiatives. MOVING TOWARD ROTX MATURITY Organizations can use the ROTX framework to progress from basic and fragmented data systems and governance to a unified, advanced data ecosystem. As the ROTX program matures, it can provide additional resources to enable more precise and data-driven decision-making for all experience programs.

At the basic maturity level, the organization has only limited data that it can use within the ROTX framework to make reasonable assumptions about the impact of experience initiatives on business outcomes. As the organization’s maturity evolves, it has access to more data—and more relevant data—to establish correlations among experience initiatives and outcomes. When the organization reaches the advanced end of the ROTX maturity curve, it can leverage Total Experience data to define causal relationships between experience initiatives and results. UNLOCKING THE RETURN ON TOTAL EXPERIENCE Organizations know the importance of experience, but delivering the right experience requires managing complex data and journeys and understanding the return on experience investments.