Why every bed and breakfast, campground, and hotel should be using revenue management

The hospitality industry is larger and more competitive than ever and will continue to grow. According to Statista, the global hospitality market reached nearly $4.7 trillion in 2023. That amount is forecasted to grow an additional $1.1 trillion in 2027—not a million, not a billion; a trillion dollars. What does this mean? Travel has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic with a vengeance. Droves of new businesses are entering the market every year armed with technology and software that would have been inconceivable a decade ago. If we really are on the verge of an economic recession, many businesses may not survive. To remain competitive in this hospitality industry landscape, professionals should use all the tools available to them, especially revenue management.

REVENUE MANAGEMENT Revenue management is the practice of strategically selling the right product to the right customer at the right time and for the right price. It means being smart with your pricing strategy and not relying on flat-rate pricing to keep things simple. The benefit? Potentially massive gains in additional revenue for relatively little effort expended, which may prove crucial in the years to come. Despite this, revenue management remains one of the most under-utilized tools among independent hoteliers. Why? Most reasons boil down to one or more of the following:

Lack of awareness Fear of complexity Traditional mindset Time constraints With all of these considered together, it becomes clear why so many full- and part-time hospitality professionals are hesitant to experiment with their pricing strategies. That said, each of these reasons has an answer to meet it. 1. LACK OF AWARENESS—EDUCATION With the world’s knowledge accessible at the tap of a touchscreen, it’s easier than ever to self-educate on a variety of topics, including aspects of revenue management. A quick Google search—or use of language learning models such as ChatGPT—can provide invaluable information in less than a minute. There are many reputable websites with free articles on the topic of revenue management, how it works, and how it can be employed.

2. FEAR OF COMPLEXITY—START SMALL Implementing revenue management strategies doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing endeavor; in fact, it’s often better to start with brief changes in a limited scope. Making one pricing strategy adjustment at a time also allows for better data, which is essential to developing this strategy over time. Independent hoteliers can start with basic tools, such as adjusting prices based on demand during peak seasons, and gradually expanding their revenue management practices as they become more comfortable with the process.

3. TRADITIONAL MINDSET—NETWORKING Some in the industry have a misconception that revenue management is underhanded and deceitful—that customers are being manipulated for greed. One of the best ways to amend this assumption is by collaborating and networking with other industry professionals—peers who have had success with their revenue management efforts. Sharing experiences and best practices can inspire confidence and motivation to adopt revenue management techniques so that future improvements to your business can be made. After all, renovations, staff hiring, and repairs don’t pay for themselves.

4. TIME CONSTRAINTS—LONG-TERM VISION Working as a professional in the hospitality industry is a time-consuming endeavor. Schedules can be cramped, with intermittent bursts of rapid activity for check-in and check-out times. Maintenance, paperwork, contracts, coordination, and staff training are all factors to contend with, among many others. While these day-to-day operations are essential, hoteliers must also recognize the long-term benefits of employing even simple revenue strategies. Strategic pricing decisions can lead to increased revenue, higher profitability, and improved guest satisfaction, making it a worthy investment of time and effort. In addition, there are many software solutions in the market that can automate pricing variations based on occupancy and other factors.

HOW TO GET STARTED One of the first and most basic aspects of revenue management is “variable pricing,” which means recognizing the value of your rooms or units compared to each other, and pricing them appropriately. If a glamping tent is located on a hill with a scenic view and a gorgeous hiking trailhead right outside the door, that’s something guests would value over the same tent next to a loud generator. Many other factors, such as amenities, unique themes, and special decor can set one unit apart from others. When all of your inventory is priced appropriately for the value to the guest, you can appeal to a wider market. Additionally, the guest has the opportunity to select the unit that perfectly matches their preferences.