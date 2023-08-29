The power of purpose: How to increase employee satisfaction and success

BY Jeff Castillo2 minute read

In the wake of recent employment trends like the Great Resignation, Quiet Quitting, and Grumpy Staying, it’s clear that today’s employees want more. The drivers of employee satisfaction and retention are changing and for many, it’s not enough to offer more money, more flexibility, or more work perks. In fact, a recent Workforce Confidence survey from LinkedIn found that better value alignment ranked as the primary motivator for those planning to change jobs. Eighty percent of Gen Z employees and roughly half of millennial and Gen X workers said they planned to switch jobs to work with a company that more closely aligned with their personal values. This is a directive to leaders to rethink how to best engage employees with their company’s purpose. Not only are purpose-driven employees happier at work, but purpose-driven companies also tend to be more successful overall—growing an average of three times faster than their competitors with higher rates of customer satisfaction, according to Deloitte Insights. As a leader of a mission-forward brand that consistently wins leadership and employee culture awards, I’ve learned a lot about how to inspire employees around shared values. Every day, we engage our employees with our mission to improve the lives of moms, babies, and patients through our technologies and services.

Here are a few tactics we’ve found to be successful at fostering employees’ connections to our brand purpose. MAKE VALUE ALIGNMENT PART OF THE HIRING PROCESS Communicate and engage prospective employees with your company’s purpose from the job posting through the interview and onboarding. According to LinkedIn, there has been a 154% increase in entry-level job postings that mention company values in the last two years, and job ads that talk about values receive nearly double the number of applicants. We weave the company’s purpose into our job postings and discuss how the specific role will contribute to that purpose.

CREATE ENGAGING CONTENT TO HIGHLIGHT PURPOSE Use multiple communication channels to communicate purpose clearly and consistently, and reach employees in the ways they like to engage. For our Americas team, we created an internal podcast called “Off the Cuff,” where we share stories, expertise, innovations, and inspiration around our company mission and purpose. OFFER EMPLOYEES DIRECT WAYS TO CONTRIBUTE

Formal corporate social responsibility programs are an important way to bring a company’s values to life for employees. Offer opportunities for employees to shape and contribute to giving campaigns that support the company’s purpose, as well as collecting their feedback through surveys that influence corporate culture. Lean into shared values with matching donations and support for board positions, advocacy, and community service that relate to the company’s purpose. CONSISTENTLY DEMONSTRATE AND REWARD IMPACT Reinforce your company’s purpose by tracking big-picture impact for visual CSR reports that you can share with employees on a regular basis. Recognize employees’ day-to-day contributions to purpose during team meetings and as features on internal communications channels. Invest marketing dollars in industry award submissions to honor your teams’ achievements and set individual purpose-focused goals for employees who you can reward with internal awards and bonuses.