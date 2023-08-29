BY Penry Price3 minute read

B2B marketers around the world have felt intense pressure over the past year, driven by widespread economic uncertainty. But signs of relief are starting to emerge. While the macro environment doesn’t seem as shaky as it did a few months ago, B2B marketers still need to be able to pivot quickly with rapid changes in the business environment. From an ever-evolving technology landscape to sweeping privacy changes, success will require marketers to stay ahead of the curve.

It’s a good time for B2B leaders to reassess how they’ll drive revenue growth over the next few years, and map that back to the skills their teams need to succeed. LinkedIn’s2023 B2B Marketing Benchmark report shows that “creative strategy and execution” and “problem solving” are two of the most important skills B2B marketing leaders need to succeed today—and they only increase in importance as we look to the future. Consider taking these three steps to help ensure teams have the skills to successfully navigate the new challenges and opportunities these changes bring. 1. TAKE AN INVENTORY OF YOUR TEAMS’ SKILLS

First thing’s first: take inventory. What skills do you need to support the business’s goals? What are your team’s current strengths and biggest gaps? What skills do people have an interest in learning? Answering these questions helps you better understand where to invest in skill development, and it should inform the broader talent strategy. Professional development and job satisfaction have a strong correlation, so taking the time to gather input from employees about skill building is an important step to making sure they feel seen, heard, and supported. This can also be considered from a retention standpoint, as research shows that employees who don’t feel their skills are being put to good use are 10x more likely to leave their company. Investing in skill development and learning programs is an excellent way to keep marketing talent engaged, motivated, and focused on the opportunities ahead.

2. PRIORITIZE DEVELOPING SKILLS THAT WILL HAVE THE GREATEST IMPACT It seems like every day brings a new challenge for B2B marketers, so it’s important to use your understanding of your teams’ skills to strategically plan where to invest the most time in learning and development. We’re all trying to figure out how to effectively leverage technology to maximize marketing results—from using AI to free up time to focus on the most high-impact work to using automation to understand where target audiences are in their buying journey. So it’s not surprising that marketing technology and mastery of data analytics are top skills that B2B marketing leaders believe they need to be successful.

It’s critical to not only help team members identify ways to develop these skills, but also to demonstrate how they connect to the bigger picture. How can these skills help marketers collectively achieve team goals and business outcomes? When people feel their contributions are valued, it has a big impact on how they feel about their job. 3. IDENTIFY WAYS FOR YOUR TEAMS TO FLEX Consider flex assignments—both within and outside of the marketing team—as a way for team members to gain new skills. Take into consideration both the soft skills and technical skills that your team needs.

How can you create space for individuals to try something new to broaden their skill set? If tech and data skills need work, perhaps there is a long-term project that requires close collaboration with the data analytics team that naturally deepens learning. Taking on new projects and flex assignments is a great professional development tool for individuals—and a strategic investment to help drive greater team agility. When you give people a chance to move around internally and test new roles, it’s a win for everyone: Our research shows that employees who have experienced an internal move are more likely to stay with a company than those who don’t try a new role. While it’s unclear what the rest of this year will bring, it’s critical to demonstrate how the marketing team is adding value. Understanding how the rest of the organization views the marketing teams’ strengths and weaknesses—and having a clear vision of how marketing can drive future business impact and revenue—provides a strong starting point for your skills development plan.