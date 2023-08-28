AI and data science trends in 2023: AI for everyone

BY John Burke4 minute read

Working with some of the world’s largest enterprises on advanced analytics pursuits means ingesting massive amounts of data across a wide variety of industries. While no two organizations are exactly alike, two things have held true across all of these endeavors: No organization, regardless of size or complexity, is without meaningful and valuable data, and all organizations are in need of better solutions to capture that value. The challenges of analytics pursuits aren’t new, but the landscape is changing and the pace of change has increased, resulting in a widening gap between early adopters and everyone else. Digital transformation is often mistaken as a goal that can be reached, when it’s actually an ongoing pursuit that requires constant adaptation and change. I believe organizations that do not seek to embrace these changes with expediency and agility will only fall further behind. THE AI EVOLUTION

Advanced analytics, AI, and data science—with the exception of recent hype around generative AI—are at an amazing point in their evolution, having fallen from their peak of hype several years ago and now rebounding up a sustainable slope of real value and utility. According to a survey conducted by MIT Technology Review Insights, the ROI on AI and data science pursuits will soon be prevalent across all organizational departments; no longer residing solely with a single group of specialists within an organization. These pursuits are no longer reserved for the few and are now available to everyone, easily solving problems ranging from routine to revolutionary. However, historical challenges still hold true today. Data scientists and analysts are still expensive resources, as they have been since their inception. They’re valuable assets, but they also need better tools as their time is often misallocated due to inefficiencies, their time to value can be long, and attrition amongst this group is often high. These inefficiencies lead to a lack of agility and result in diminished value, as insights surfaced without expedient action simply can’t keep up with the changing landscape. When employing analytics tools that silo insights away from business stakeholders and have a long horizon towards value, the business side of the house may not realize the intended benefits and insights are unable to move from ideas to applications that actually solve problems and drive value.

ADVANCED ANALYTICS I believe adoption, whether now or later, is inevitable. Advanced analytics as an industry is expected to grow from approximately $40 billion today to nearly $90 billion by the end of 2026. This means that most organizations will adopt at least one or more of these technologies by the end of that same period. The decisions these organizations make over that very short horizon may have a massive impact on growth, expense, and operational efficiency for many years to come. Conveniently, the industry has matured and several best practices have emerged to address these challenges. Reassuringly, there are five solutions that are surprisingly simple:

1. FOCUS ON BUSINESS OUTCOMES Adopt a proactive approach to serving business stakeholders and delivering value while also accepting responsibility for the implications of these activities. This includes addressing topics like value optimization, data sharing, observability, and AI-risk. Ensure that these tools serve the right people with the right value at the right time, with proper socialization across an organization and avoiding siloing of data and resources along the way. When all departments are closer to their data, everyone becomes more powerful.

2. TRANSFORM PLATFORMS TO ECOSYSTEMS The ROI from the adoption of advanced technologies is maximized when all stakeholders remain mindful of the need for those technologies to play nicely together. The promise of AI is real, but if individual tools don’t integrate, value inevitably remains siloed to those platforms instead of being shared as part of an efficient ecosystem. 3. REMEMBER THE HUMANS IN THE ROOM

It’s easy to forget who these tools serve. Most advanced technologies are augmentative of human capability, so retaining focus on how they can best serve those who use them provides assurance of derived value. Utility is often necessary for adoption, and if real people within an organization aren’t being served by the technologies they are provided with, it’s very likely adoption will fail and value will not be realized. 4. EMBODY A CULTURE OF CHANGE Transformation requires change and there is no silver bullet for getting there. New tools and technologies provide us with amazing new capabilities, but they require failure, iteration, and adaptation to refine. Your people have to want to pursue these endeavors to drive real value. A culture of agility and change is not a prerequisite for the implementation of these tools, but it is a multiplier on value and highly correlated with success.

5. REINVEST IN INNOVATION The utility of these technologies is broad, but in their simplest form, they exist to allow their users to do more with less. From food and shelter activities to wild innovation, AI and data science tools can allow users to both surface insights and implement solutions that continue to solve problems efficiently. Newfound capacity can then be reallocated toward growth, optimization, and innovation. FINAL THOUGHTS