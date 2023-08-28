BY Heidi Jannenga4 minute read

There’s evidence out there that founding CEOs “often struggle as their organizations grow more complex”—but what about founders in general? Is it better or worse for founders to stay with their companies for the long term, through multiple stages of growth, whether in the CEO role or not?

As a founder who has been with my own company for 15 years, I’ve learned firsthand that it’s mostly about whether a founder can evolve as the organization does. Here’s what it takes to do that. 1. HUMILITY & SELF-AWARENESS I list humility and self-awareness first because founders can never be successful long term without these traits. You need to look at yourself objectively and be honest about your strengths and weaknesses. What do you bring to the business that others do not? What is your leadership style? Are you a visionary, executor, processor, or synergist? This will tell you a lot about how your position needs to evolve as your business grows.

In the early years of my company, I had to be able to wear a lot of hats—as entrepreneurs always have to. But as we hit the next level of growth, I had to recognize that there were folks smarter than me in my areas of weakness. For example, my co-founder was a tenured technologist and I was a healthcare provider and operational leader; neither of us had scaled a business greater than $5M. So, as we hit the key milestone of a $1M run rate and began experiencing rapid growth, we decided to hire a CEO to help scale the business. That was not an easy decision, but it was the right one for the future of the business. It took a lot of humility and self-awareness to acknowledge we weren’t best suited for the role ourselves. 2. LOVE OF LEARNING Along the lines of self-awareness is an eagerness to learn. Once you realize that you should focus on your highest abilities and trust others to deliver theirs, you let go of the need to feel like you have to know everything. Unless you’ve led another company through multiple stages of growth, it’s safe to say there is still a lot you can learn.

A love of learning has been one of my greatest assets as my business has grown. I’ve held onto a deep curiosity about what the next phase will bring, and have remained open to learning and contributing all I can. Each milestone has intrigued me with new challenges and opportunities and has kept me excited about my ongoing involvement with the company. 3. CONNECTION TO THE INDUSTRY I was a physical therapist before I was ever a med-tech founder. As such, I understand our customers intimately. This has given me staying power within the business, keeping me engaged and eager to continue serving an industry I love and that has given so much to me.

As a subject matter expert and my company’s first user, I offer a unique perspective that our team has drawn upon across the various roles I’ve held in the different growth stages we’ve gone through. If you have a connection to the industry you serve, you might be lucky enough to have a similar experience. When you have passion, your business contributions are part of your legacy and something you want to keep building. 4. ABILITY TO ADD VALUE If you’re not sure if you should evolve your role as a founder or just leave the company, ask yourself this question: Am I still contributing value? This brings us back full circle to the first point about humility because you’ll likely recognize if you’ve exhausted your skill set when you answer this question. Have you offered your strengths as fully as you can in this particular business? If so, it might be time to move on. If not, consider how your role might need to change.

For example, I went from chief operating officer to president to my current title of chief clinical officer. Titles aren’t especially meaningful to me, but I know they matter in the corporate world, so I made sure mine reflected the value I was bringing to the business at the given time. I ran our operations as COO, and as president, I helped lead every aspect of the business in partnership with our CEO. Now, I’ve chosen to step back and embrace my role as chief clinical officer, which has me serving as a subject matter expert and operating board member. I’m still adding value in this role, contributing insights from a physical therapy-specific perspective and a historical perspective. This provides me an opportunity to share insights as an operator and maintain influence over the strategic vision for the business. I’m proud of the staying power I’ve had with my company, and many people tell me they find it rare and remarkable. But I’m also still passionate. I love what I do. If that spark has gone away for you, there’s no badge of honor in gritting your teeth and staying a long time just to say you did.