What scouting for the Boston Red Sox taught me about building winning teams

BY Henry Spitzer5 minute read

While I can’t say I ever played professionally, baseball managed to play a profound role in my life. Early in my career, I had the pleasure of spending two seasons working for the Boston Red Sox in both player development and scouting. In many ways, my role was the equivalent of being a minor leaguer for the front office.

Scouting took me places I’d never been—from the sun-soaked sandlots in the Dominican Republic to the Red Sox’s Double-A Affiliate offices and minor league fields in Portland, Maine. I was lucky enough to level with players on the field, learn from coaching staff, as well as shoot and analyze video footage of players to help coaches ascertain how certain players handle themselves on the field. Looking back, in many ways the baseball scouting process actually mirrors the decision-making considerations business managers should exercise when interviewing applicants and mentoring new hires. Indeed, a hallmark of a successful business, as with a top-notch baseball franchise, is assembling a well-cultivated team of skilled employees who play off each other’s strengths, cover for one another’s weaknesses, and ultimately make the total more than the sum of its parts – all to help realize an organization’s vision. This was my first assignment when I joined sales intel company Lusha as VP of global sales: I was tasked with carefully building out a sales team roster that could effectively support Lusha’s global expansion strategy. As the project progressed, it became increasingly apparent that assembling a globally aligned, top-notch sales team was remarkably similar to the process of scouting talent for the Red Sox.

Calculating a Candidate’s Potential Our hitting coach had this philosophy: “Observe first, make adjustments second.” In practice this meant he would avoid instructing for the first few weeks of a player’s arrival. He wasn’t neglecting them, but rather taking the time to assess that player’s mechanics—balance, rhythm, swing, and so on. He explained that while he may not like a particular aspect of their mechanics at first, attempting to change something upon first impression is often detrimental in the long run—both to the player and the team. In the context of recruiting business talent, his philosophy taught me the value of taking a step back—to fully evaluate a candidate, their potential, and how they project themselves before hastily correcting them. Related: 5 recruiting mistakes to avoid

In business as in sports, observation is key to making impactful, calculated assessments that yield positive results. So, instead of wondering if a candidate has what it takes for a position, I ask myself, “What can I see today from this sales candidate that I can nurture and expand upon for tomorrow?” Identify the Perfect Fit Good athletes are often well-rounded in much the same way that smart, motivated employees bring more than one skill set to the table. But similar to how baseball managers select new players, business leaders must grasp how a candidate will fit into their organization in both the short and long run, considering their abilities. When finding baseball talent, scouts ask themselves “what does the team need to succeed?” This of course will depend on what holes the team is trying to fill. Do we need a pitcher, an infielder, a catcher? Or do we need a journeyman who can gel anywhere?

The same goes for business recruitment. Does this person fit the open position? What is this person doing well now, and where do they have potential to grow? What are the signs that they can grow into a new long-term role? It’s not just about the player or the jobseeker—it’s about the situation they’re being placed into and how they may fit in. Good Chemistry Within any team, baseball or business, chemistry, and camaraderie are critical. A team of superstars always sounds appealing, but in reality, egos often get in the way of effective teamwork, undercutting an organization’s success.

Business and baseball teams alike should be built with a diversity of strengths, skills, backgrounds, and ideas. In baseball, where everyone has a unique role, players need to complement each other in order to push the team to success. No coach wants to work with a bunch of lone wolves that are just out for themselves. Someone might be a great individual ballplayer, but if they’re too toxic to fit the team, they’ll have a pretty short career. With these players, career success depends on whether they can learn to work well with others. Unlike baseball, sales is an individual sport. Sales professionals need to perform on their own, be competitive and driven, and find that healthy competitive edge that will drive their career and organization forward.

But what sales shares with baseball is the need to work towards a common goal, which makes a healthy team culture equally vital. Sports and business recruiters should seek talent who can be that star player but also cooperative – those who can create an atmosphere that pushes themselves and their team to success. Recruitment is an Investment I found it fascinating to hear how the Red Sox coaches approached different players in their development. Some of these players were as young as 16, just starting their careers, while others were 25, fighting to stay in the league. Yet the coaches treated everyone similarly. Regardless of whether a person had a long-term future in baseball or not, the coaches invested time in helping develop the skills that they could. Looking back to the 2011 Portland Sea Dogs roster, 52 players appeared for the team that season, 16 of whom went on to the big leagues. Of those 16 players, 4 went on to appear as somewhat “regulars”. By baseball standards, that’s actually a pretty good success rate. But one of those 4 players, in particular, stands out to me today. Having been one of the least noteworthy prospects on the team that year, this player has gone on to enjoy a highly successful career. Were the coach to have looked at each players’ stats and track record and allocated his time accordingly, this player’s future may have turned out differently. Instead, by reciprocating the pitcher’s commitment, the coach ultimately helped enable the pitcher’s future success.

In regard to business, this taught me the value of individual mentoring and investing in talent as people, not just as a package of skill sets. When recruiting BDRs and SDRs, I’ve learned not to just focus on a person’s existing skills and how they might help my organization grow today. Rather, I consider the investment I am making in this person in the long run. Teamwork Makes the Dream Work There’s a lot of business insight to be gained from America’s Great National Pastime.