I tried sound therapy to deal with stress. Here’s what worked

When it comes to reducing stress, calm and quiet go together. If you want to move from being in fight-or-flight to a relaxed state, however, sound therapy could get you there faster than sitting in silence. A recent report from Bloomberg revealed that white noise and ambient sound podcasts consume three million hours a day on Spotify, indicating a growing trend.

“Sound therapy is having a major moment right now,” says Craig Goldberg, cofounder of inHarmony, a vibroacoustic sound therapy provider. “It’s been used for centuries by cultures like the Aboriginal peoples in Australia and Tibetan monks to retune the body, mind, and spirit while encouraging relaxation, healing, and wellness.” I’m always up for an experiment and decided to try sound therapy to help reduce my own stress. I feel like I’m in a constant state of fight or flight, which has been heightened due to the recent loss of my husband. Being stuck in that state, however, isn’t uncommon. “Americans in general have a problem with not being able to relax; not being able to get out of fight or flight and into a state that’s calm,” says Goldberg. “The parasympathetic nervous system response, which triggers relaxation, is where we’re supposed to be spending the bulk of our time, but it’s rather elusive for most.”

Vibroacoustic therapy The first method I tried was inHarmony’s vibroacoustic therapy, which taps into sound and frequency using an app and mediation cushion. Measured in hertz, frequency is the number of oscillations per second. The human ear can hear from 20 to 20,000 hertz. Vibroacoustic therapy focuses on the low end of the spectrum, which can be felt through the body’s mechanoreceptors located in the skin. Goldberg compares it to being in a nightclub or at a concert and feeling the thumping of bass. “Vibroacoustic therapy couples sound and frequency, so you’re hearing the same frequencies that you’re feeling,” he says. “It creates this three-dimensional, fully immersive sound experience makes you feel as though you’re inside the music. It calms and relaxes the nervous system to introduce that parasympathetic nervous system response.” The inHarmony system got me into a relaxed state pretty quickly. There are several tracks to choose from, each with its own purpose, such as reflection, clarity, healing, and inspiration. I chose an 11-minute music meditation designed for grief.

Using the cushion that vibrates with the sound definitely creates a full-body experience. I feel relaxed for the remainder of the day. The first time I tried it, I took a 90-minute nap in the afternoon, which is unusual for me. I also sleep better on the days I do vibroacoustic therapy. I found myself using the inHarmony cushion frequently because it was so effective in the moment. Goldberg say creating a regular practice trains your body to trigger the chemical cascades associated with being calm and relaxed. “Instead of trying to change the outside world, you train your nervous system to stay calm and relaxed,” he says. You don’t need to use the cushion to get the benefits. The inHarmony music meditations can be played on their own, using headphones, your phone, a Bluetooth speaker, or sound system. “Closing your eyes and listening to a music meditation through any of these mediums will bring value,” says Goldberg.

Music therapy I also tried music therapy. Music is a good tool for mental health needs, treating mood disorders, anxiety, stress, and depression, says Jamie Pabst, founder and CEO of the therapeutic music app Spiritune. “When you’re in a fight-or-flight response, your breath and heart rate increase,” she says. “Then our brain starts to get cloudy, and we can’t focus correctly. When you play music, your brain receives the musical signal. It produces different types of hormones, like oxytocin, your pleasure hormone, and signals your body to start calming down.” What I found unique about Spiritune is that the tracks meet you where you are. The app asks you, “How do you currently feel?” You can select a range of responses. For example, if you tap “anxious” it brings up “frustrated,” “worried,” “angry,” and “tense.” Next, the app asks, “How do you want to feel?” If you tap on “chill” it also offers the emotions of “relaxed” “peaceful,” “content,” and “pleased.” Finally, the app asks you to pick a category of what you are doing, such as waking up, sleeping, working, or winding down.

“Based on those three user inputs, we pull a track that has been already pre-composed based on the knowledge base that we have developed from our neuroscientists and music therapists to meet you where you are, and then transition you to where you want to go,” says Pabst. I use Spiritune to reduce anxiety. At first, I had to get used to the transition. It felt counterproductive to listen to music that felt anxious at first, but the track subtly transitions to get you into your desired state. While it didn’t get me into a relaxed state as fast as inHarmony, having Spiritune on my phone is very convenient. I use this app most often if I have trouble falling asleep or if I wake up in the middle of the night and can’t get back to sleep. I also like Spiritune’s broad range of uses. In addition to stress, music tracks can support executive function, helping you with focus and productivity. It also has tracks that can help you raise your energy level.