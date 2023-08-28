Is a ‘retail-cession’ slowly brewing as the holidays approach?

While the jury is still out on whether we’ve dodged a true recession, the retail sector is getting more and more nervous about the months to come.

Although foot traffic in stores might seem as heavy as ever, earnings from a slate of retailers in recent weeks have been weaker than expected—and executives have plenty of explanations for what’s going on, some more believable than others. Target, for instance, reported its first quarterly sales drop in six years earlier this month. That followed widespread protests against the company’s Pride merchandise and higher overall prices. But on a media call, CEO Brian Cornell pointed to a different reason for the slide. “Guests are out at concerts,” he said. “They’re going to movies. They’ve seen Barbie. They’re enjoying those experiential moments, and they’re shopping very carefully for discretionary goods.”

Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette, meanwhile, said shoppers were worried about increasing balances on their credit cards and were opting to spend on experiences instead of products. And Thursday, Nordstrom warned that losses from retail theft were “at historic highs,” impacting sales despite better-than-expected earnings. The biggest looming fear among retailers, though, is student loan debts. Roughly 40 million consumers will be impacted when student debt relief ends after a three-year pause. (Interest will once again accrue beginning September 1, with the first round of payments due in October.) Experian estimates the average monthly student loan payment will run $203. Retailers (and restaurants) worry that could mean a big slowdown in consumer spending.

Student loans will “come into focus in the next month or two,” Macy’s CFO Adrian Mitchell said on an earnings call this week. “So we just believe that the customer is coming under pressure because these are new realities that they have to continue to deal with as we get through the back half of this year and move into next year.” Target CFO Michael Fiddelke was equally cautious. “The upcoming resumption of student loan repayments will put additional pressure on the already strained budgets of tens of millions of households,” he said. “Against this backdrop, we remain cautious in our planning.”

Analysts say those concerns are justified. “Inflation and the overall macro environment has caused U.S. consumers to defer many discretionary purchases over the past 18 months,” UBS analyst Jay Sole wrote in a note to clients. “Apparel has proven to be the category consumers defer most often. . . . Interestingly, market research of 1,392 U.S. consumers with student loans shows this trend is even more pronounced among this group. We believe this indicates student loan consumers will reduce spending on apparel in a big way when they have to start paying off their student loan debt.” It’s worth noting that consumer spending remains strong overall. That, in part, is why the Federal Reserve has continued to raise interest rates, to keep the economy in check. Earnings at Walmart, TJX (which owns Marshalls and T.J. Maxx), and Dollar Tree were all higher last quarter. But the weakness at nondiscount retailers is ominous as it could be the retail equivalent of a canary in the coal mine.

All of this comes as retailers gear up for the holiday shopping season, traditionally their most lucrative time of the year. While those sales are still a couple of months away, many will be closely monitoring consumer spending at Halloween, a popular holiday, particularly with those who will be adding student loan payments to their monthly expenditures. If sales are suffering at the end of October, that could indicate December won’t be quite as holly jolly as retailers were hoping it would be.