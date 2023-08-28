Instead of searching for a sender name or string of text to find an email that tells you how much you owe on a bill or when your next flight departs, the AI-enhanced search box lets you ask explicit questions with the help of an autocomplete box.

“I’ve basically trained myself to speak like a machine when I’m trying to do an email search,” says Josh Jacobson, senior vice president and general manager of Yahoo Mail. “With LLMs, all of a sudden we can actually now have the machine act and respond to how people naturally talk.”

In a demo, the tool helped Jacobson ask for information like the amount of a credit card bill or details around a scheduled flight, with the answers popping up alongside the emails they came from.