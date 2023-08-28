A new AI assistant from Yahoo can help replace tedious email inbox searches with quick question-and-answer sessions.
Instead of searching for a sender name or string of text to find an email that tells you how much you owe on a bill or when your next flight departs, the AI-enhanced search box lets you ask explicit questions with the help of an autocomplete box.
“I’ve basically trained myself to speak like a machine when I’m trying to do an email search,” says Josh Jacobson, senior vice president and general manager of Yahoo Mail. “With LLMs, all of a sudden we can actually now have the machine act and respond to how people naturally talk.”
In a demo, the tool helped Jacobson ask for information like the amount of a credit card bill or details around a scheduled flight, with the answers popping up alongside the emails they came from.
The assistant is part of a suite of AI tools unveiled Monday as an opt-in beta for Yahoo Mail users, including those who use Yahoo’s platform to access email from other providers like Google or Microsoft. The features could be especially appealing for those chiefly using email for shopping and other personal transactions. They follow previous Yahoo offerings that can quickly surface information from commercial emails, like gift card codes or tracking numbers.
And with Jacobson estimating that 90% of emails come from businesses or institutions, they may give users of other email providers a reason to give Yahoo another look. Though a number of writing assistant and organization tools powered by generative AI have popped up across the web, including some third-party plugins designed to assist with email and Outlook’s integration with Microsoft’s Copilot AI, Yahoo’s are among the most advanced yet rolled out by a major email provider.
One new feature, called Shopping Saver, is designed to detect cases where users buy something online without realizing they have an applicable gift card, store credit, or discount code. In that case, Yahoo’s AI will detect the new purchase and unused savings opportunity and pop up an alert to suggest sending an email to the merchant asking to retroactively use the gift card or discount. If the user agrees, a new AI writing assistant will automatically draft a first version of the email.