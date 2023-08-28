How the ‘September Surge’ could help job seekers find their next opportunity

While this year has seen an uptick in layoffs compared to 2022, those rates have been falling steadily since April and saw their lowest point in 11 months in July, according to recent data released by executive outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. And that may just tee up the “September Surge”—a trend in which hiring increases after Labor Day.

Is hiring about to heat up?

While the labor market has cooled over the past year, Guy Berger, principal economist and head of macroeconomic trends at LinkedIn, says that the company’s data shows signs of greater job market stability, which suggests a potential hiring increase in September. “Last year’s uptick stood out amid a disappointing trend, while this year it will be scrutinized for green shoots of hiring recovery,” he says.

What’s behind the September Surge? Berger says that LinkedIn data has shown that while January is the hottest month for hiring, companies also add new team members in late summer and fall due to increased demand for seasonal employees. In addition, data from payroll and HR software platform Gusto shows a pattern of hiring spikes for professional-services sectors in September and October, before declining to the lowest point at the end of the year, says Gusto economist Luke Pardue. “So what feels like a ‘September Surge’ may be more of a ‘September rebound’ from the summer slowdown,” he adds.