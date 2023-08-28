How the ‘September Surge’ could help job seekers find their next opportunity

If you’re in the market for a new job, September may bring some good news.
While this year has seen an uptick in layoffs compared to 2022, those rates have been falling steadily since April and saw their lowest point in 11 months in July, according to recent data released by executive outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. And that may just tee up the “September Surge”—a trend in which hiring increases after Labor Day.
Is hiring about to heat up?
While the labor market has cooled over the past year, Guy Berger, principal economist and head of macroeconomic trends at LinkedIn, says that the company’s data shows signs of greater job market stability, which suggests a potential hiring increase in September. “Last year’s uptick stood out amid a disappointing trend, while this year it will be scrutinized for green shoots of hiring recovery,” he says.
What’s behind the September Surge? Berger says that LinkedIn data has shown that while January is the hottest month for hiring, companies also add new team members in late summer and fall due to increased demand for seasonal employees. In addition, data from payroll and HR software platform Gusto shows a pattern of hiring spikes for professional-services sectors in September and October, before declining to the lowest point at the end of the year, says Gusto economist Luke Pardue. “So what feels like a ‘September Surge’ may be more of a ‘September rebound’ from the summer slowdown,” he adds.
The reality is that hiring is cyclical, says Janet Mertens, vice president of research at the HR consultancy, Josh Bersin Company. “There are times during the year based on calendar years, fiscal years for companies, seasonal needs—especially in consumer products and retail—that you just see more hiring,” she says, noting that the time when folks land back at their desks in September is one of them.
Get ready for the surge
Whether you call it a “surge” or a “rebound,” more hiring is good for job seekers. To prepare, the experts have a few tips.
Update everything: Mertens says it’s important to “always be job-ready” in case an opportunity comes along. Keep your résumé and LinkedIn profile updated to reflect your latest skills and accomplishments. LinkedIn career expert Andrew McCaskill also suggests adding context to your skills and adding keywords related to your role and skills to help recruiters find you.