BY altair5 minute read

You can hardly do anything today without seeing something about generative artificial intelligence (AI), the technology behind popular tools such as ChatGPT and Midjourney. There’s a lot of noise, but little clarity: some content declares generative AI the beginning of the end of humankind, other content heralds the dawn of a new, enlightened era. As an organization with decades of AI experience, we’d like to make understanding generative AI—and its potential effects—simple and clear. Let’s go beyond definitions and talk about what generative AI is, what it can (and can’t) do, its strengths and limitations, and how we can better understand it amidst the torrent of media and industry hype. Welcome to the no-frills guide to generative AI.

WHAT GENERATIVE AI IS (AND ISN’T) Generative AI is many things to many people and organizations. In its simplest terms, generative AI is one type of machine learning model—a generative model—among many. Generative AI draws on datasets and probabilities to generate new outputs. These outputs are very complex; they “answer” the questions posed to them in the form of new, generated data. We can compare this with another kind of common model, discriminative models. Discriminative models also “answer” the problems posed to them—only differently, since they don’t “generate” data to the extent generative models do. Often, discriminative AI’s answers take the form of simple predictions or probabilities. For example, a discriminative model could predict the likelihood of finding, say, a new species of insect within the next decade; a generative model could generate possible names for that hypothetical insect. In the most basic sense, that’s what generative AI is; let’s also talk about what it isn’t. First, it isn’t the sentient, all-knowing mechanism its doomsayers say it is. Though it mimics the phenomenon of human intuition and understanding, it remains nothing more than a statistical model trained to generate likely outputs. It may be able to generate 20 possible insect names, but that doesn’t mean it understands the concept of an “insect” the way humans do—it’s just trained to present information as humans who understand the concept would. It’s also not a silver bullet to all our problems. Most problems we face don’t require machine learning, and most “machine learning problems” don’t require generative AI models. If I’m looking to predict my annual revenue, I don’t need generative AI; a discriminative model would do the job. It’s important to realize that there are various types of machine learning and AI models, each complete with unique strengths and limitations. Generative AI models aren’t inherently “better” than discriminative (or other) AI models—they specialize in different things and complement each other.

[AI] remains nothing more than a statistical model trained to generate likely outputs. It may be able to generate 20 possible insect names, but that doesn’t mean it understands the concept of an “insect” the way humans do—it’s just trained to present information as humans who understand the concept would.” Altair GENERATIVE AI’S STRENGTHS AND LIMITATIONS Now that we know what generative AI is, let’s explore its specialties and weaknesses. Its first, and most obvious strength is its storytelling ability. Whether it be through textual, auditory, or visual mediums, generative AI can generate marvelous creations that can enhance and inspire human creations. This has been well documented in the past few years. Another strength—one inherent in generative models—is its ability to tackle problems other machine learning models aren’t good at. Discriminative AI, for instance, can analyze visual, or auditory data, but it can’t generate new outputs based on that data like generative AI can. With generative AI, we now have a tool that can create new types of content that draw inspiration from past creations much like the way people do. This is especially useful for applications like voice recognition and text generation. But like all models, generative AI isn’t perfect. Its main downside is that it’s very resource-intensive in terms of energy use, computing power, and training data requirements. It takes a ton of data to build and maintain effective generative AI models. Right now, many organizations don’t have the compute resources, data, time, or money to implement generative AI. In comparison, “traditional” discriminative models are cost- and resource-effective (and in many ways, more practical).

advertisement

Generative AI is also subject—as all models (and people) are—to hallucination, which is a confident-sounding and plausible, but incorrect, response generated from training data. The nature of generative AI’s outputs and the current lack of “explainable” generative AI features can make these hallucinations difficult to spot. No models are flawless, but few errors can be as convincing as those expressed by generative AI. CONTEXTUALIZING GENERATIVE AI’S PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE What we feel is lacking from the coverage of generative AI in many media and corporate sites is a contextualization of how generative AI may develop and impact our world. Every time there’s a “shiny new technology” as powerful and complex as generative AI, people are often quick to deem it a modern miracle or disaster in waiting. To make sense of everything, looking to history is useful. Generative AI’s story so far resembles the internet’s story: a technology built on decades of research that, for most of that time, only interested a small technical audience. But then an interface came along that changed the game; what the World Wide Web did for the internet, ChatGPT did for generative AI. The early internet era was also full of noise and extreme utopian/dystopian predictions. But nobody could’ve anticipated the internet’s full effect. The internet changed the landscape of our society in new ways and has had a myriad of positive, negative, and contradictory effects. We think generative AI will, with a few inevitable variations, follow a similar path.