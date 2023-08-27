Looking for a climate haven in the U.S.? Good luck

BY The Conversation5 minute read

Southeast Michigan seemed like the perfect “climate haven.”

“My family has owned my home since the ’60s. . . . Even when my dad was a kid and lived there, no floods, no floods, no floods, no floods. Until [2021],” one southeast Michigan resident told us. That June, a storm dumped more than 6 inches of rain on the region, overloading stormwater systems and flooding homes. That sense of living through unexpected and unprecedented disasters resonates with more Americans each year, we have found in our research into the past, present, and future of risk and resilience. An analysis of federal disaster declarations for weather-related events puts more data behind the fears—the average number of disaster declarations has skyrocketed since 2000 to nearly twice that of the preceding 20-year period.

Collaborating across sectors is also essential. For example, a community may rely on the same water resources for energy, drinking water, and recreation. Climate change can affect all three. Working across sectors and including community input in planning for climate change can help highlight concerns early. There are a number of innovative ways that cities can fund infrastructure projects, such as public-private partnerships and green banks that help support sustainability projects. DC Green Bank in Washington, D.C., for example, works with private companies to mobilize funding for natural stormwater management projects and energy efficiency. Cities will have to remain vigilant about reducing emissions that contribute to climate change, and at the same time prepare for the climate risks creeping toward even the “climate havens” of the globe.